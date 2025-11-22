Errors, bugs, questions - page 633
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Working remotely? Under different logins?
Over-protection - we will definitely correct it.
The delay is on the initial unpacking of the expert, not on the work of the expert.
Renat, please give a patch for this glitch as soon as possible.
EA gives an error when running in the tester
Thank you for your message, the error has been fixed. Please wait for the release of the new build.
Initialize structures with zero through ZeroMemory function to work in current version.
Hello, I have encountered problems with the Bars in the build 581 (64bit, OS 7) - it returns "0", while before 581 it returns the number of bars. I've taken an example from the site description of the Bars, paste it into the script and ran it on a EURUSD pair as a result got H1- 88510 on the chart, H4- 27589, D1-10570, W1 - actually -2144 bars, MN1-0 actually - 494 bars, I can't understand what's wrong.
PS I downloaded the history using the script from the help
Hello, I have encountered problems with the Bars in the build 581 (64bit, OS 7) - it returns "0", while before 581 it returns the number of bars. I've taken an example from the site description of the Bars, paste it into the script and ran it on a EURUSD pair as a result got H1- 88510 on the chart, H4- 27589, D1-10570, W1 - actually -2144 bars, MN1-0 actually - 494 bars, I can't understand what's wrong.
PS I'm uploading the history using the script from the help
The terminal for some unknown reason uploads large volumes of history, I ran it 2 times and each time I downloaded 50mb in a couple of minutes. In the terminal 2 euro-dollar charts were opened with different periods without indicators, experts... After start no actions were performed.
The terminal for some unknown reason uploads large volumes of history, I ran it 2 times and each time I downloaded 50mb in a couple of minutes. In the terminal 2 euro-dollar charts were opened with different periods without indicators, experts... No action was taken after launching.
Over the weekend we corrected the historical minute bases, improving its quality, which led to the need to re-download it to the terminals.
This is a one-time action - the history is synchronised automatically.
Over the weekend, we corrected the historical minute databases, improving their quality, which led to the need to re-download them to the terminals.
This is a one-time action - the history is synchronised automatically.
No Renat, it's about something else, i.e. update of quotes with update, but when you open the chart the terminal hangs and it doesn't matter how long you wait (I've tried 30 sec, 5 min, 10 min.) it helps only to delete the terminal and afterwards the chart is ready to be opened.
This is not happening on Weekly or Monthly charts?
We found an error in the Bars() function for these periods, which caused a hang.