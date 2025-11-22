Errors, bugs, questions - page 636
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To the code:
I get an error:
'Test1' - wrong parameters count test.mqh 10 8
The issue has been discussed here somewhere, but I haven't found a solution.
The "solution" goes like this:
, but somehow this is wrong.
What am I doing wrong?
Try this.
Updated to build 581.
For some reason the AD and OBV volume indicators are solid line on EURUSD. A picture is attached.
For this reason, I have lost testing and optimization of the Expert Advisor.
I understand that the indicators are built-in?
I cannot reproduce them. And what is in the terminal/expert logs?
In the documentation, creation and deletion are probably mixed up:
In the documentation, creation and deletion are probably mixed up:
Right click on the graph. In the context menu click => Properties. The Properties window will open. In the "Show" tab, check the "Show object descriptions" box. The Properties window can also be accessed by pressing the F8 key.
Thank you. How do you put the description on the other side (right side of the window), other than with your own labels?
Thank you, but how do you put the description on the other side of the window (right-hand side), other than with your own marks?
If you have a description, it's price, you can make the object a background and the price scale will display the price of horizontal lines. If you have your own description, you will have to display labels. Or a wish to servicedesk to add such property for objects. :)
The horizontal lines continue to the left (the full width of the screen)... Which is a bit frustrating and interfering.
I did the labels yesterday, until I displayed them with your hint :)
Thanks.
The horizontal lines continue to the left (the full width of the screen)... Which is a bit frustrating and interfering.
I did the labels yesterday, until I displayed them with your hint :)
Thanks.
If horizontal lines don't suit you because they're drawn across the entire width of the screen, you can use trend lines, setting them the same price on both sides.
P.S. Although, judging by the picture, you just used them. ))
If horizontal lines are not convenient because they are drawn at full screen width, you can use trend lines that set the same price on both sides.
That's how I did it, with the same price. Only the description is put on the left, at the starting point, that's the question.
I tried to put the line from right to left (backwards). But the marker is still on the left, only reversed :))