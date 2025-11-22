Errors, bugs, questions - page 632
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Over-protected - will definitely fix that.
The delay is in the initial unpacking of the EA, not in the operation of the EA.
has just gone through some sort of terminal refresh.
now lags for 2-3 seconds on the 64-bit terminal as well
it is impossible to work and recompile the code. so far I have switched to the spare 578 build.
Something is wrong with my new version of the 581 strategy tester.
I don't know exactly what it is, but I think there's something wrong with it.
Can you tell me if it's just me?
Something is wrong with my new version of the 581 strategy tester.
I don't know exactly what it is, but I think there's something wrong with it.
Can you tell me if it's just me?
Do not panic, bug fixing in the active phase, but with such posts will only get worse.
let's go in order of what's wrong, each one wrong separately (bits, problem).
So far, listened to feedback on the bugs on the 64 bit version, post your problems.
Don't panic, bug fixing is in its active phase, but with posts like this it's only going to get worse.
let's go in order of what's wrong, each one wrong individually (bitrate, problem).
Yeah, I don't know exactly, maybe I'm the one who messed up, can't figure it out.
It's just that EA stopped working, either after an update or I erased something in it.
Yeah, I don't know for sure, maybe I messed something up, I can't figure it out.
It's just that EA stopped working, either after an update or I erased something in it.
Did you recompile it in the new build?
Yes.
Outputs those strings and completes.
2012.02.04 18:12:02 Core 1 connection closed
2012.02.04 18:12:02 Core 1 disconnected
2012.02.04 18:12:02 Tester quality of analyzed history is 100%.
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Core 1 common synchronization completed
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Tester EURUSD,M1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\_SERG\_TESTING_\Global_Base\2012_02_02\gb_High_Low_06.ex5 from 2010.01.01 00:00 to 2012.02.02 00:00
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Core 1 authorised (agent build 581)
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Core 1 connected
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2012.02.04 18:12:00 Core 1 agent process started
Yes.
Outputs strings like this and then shuts down.
2012.02.04 18:12:02 Core 1 connection closed
2012.02.04 18:12:02 Core 1 disconnected
2012.02.04 18:12:02 Tester quality of analyzed history is 100%.
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Core 1 common synchronization completed
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Tester EURUSD,M1 (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\_SERG\_TESTING_\Global_Base\2012_02_02\gb_High_Low_06.ex5 from 2010.01.01 00:00 to 2012.02.02 00:00
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Core 1 authorised (agent build 581)
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Core 1 connected
2012.02.04 18:12:01 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3001
2012.02.04 18:12:00 Core 1 agent process started
advisor
int OnInit()
{
return(0);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
}
void OnTick()
{
//--- prepare request
MqlTradeRequest request={0};
request.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // set a pending order
request.magic=5555; // ORDER_MAGIC
request.symbol=_Symbol; //tool
request.volume=0.1; // volume in 0.1 lot
request.sl=0; // Stop Loss is not specified
request.tp=0; // Take Profit is not specified
//---form the order type
request.type=ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP; //-type of order
//---Form the price for the pending order
request.price=1.48; //---open price
//--- send a trade request
MqlTradeResult result={0};
OrderSend(request,result);
}
it gives an error when launching it in the tester
2012.02.04 18:33:49 2009.11.02 00:00:00 Access violation write to 0xAF0F085B in 'D:\T\MetaTrader5\Tester\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Experts\Test.ex5'
2012.02.04 18:33:49 OnTick critical error
Try running some EA from Examples
It's working.
I must have done something wrong.
Thank you, I will look into it.
The date of the vertical line somehow miraculously jumped over the timescale.
Terminal MetaTrader 5 build 581 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 32 bit
SZZ cannot repeat, after closing that chart, and opening a new one, the problem did not repeat.