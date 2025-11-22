Errors, bugs, questions - page 630
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The property works, but the display of trading levels itself is not implemented. Will do.
From ananos 578 build9. MQL5: Fixed error of passing a reference to a string for the x64 version.
10. MQL5: Fixed bug in calculation of string passed to DLL, for x64 version.
11. MQL5: Fixed handling of ChartRedraw() call in graphical objects of "Chart" type.
9, 10 it concerns HttpOpenRequest request ?and what exactly has been fixed for 11 ?
From ananos 578 buildand what exactly was fixed in 11?
How do I add information to the "License" menu?
This refers to the user data entry window when running the script.
How do I add information to the "Licence" menu?
You are talking about the window for entering user data when running the script.
I think this is only for products from the marketplace.
This is not available to the programmer
I am using a simple algorithm to close part of a position and modification of the stop to break-even, but until recently the module has been working, and with the new updates it is not working, can not initialize the function and is looking for an indicator, although they are not there. When using the same Expert with other modules do not have this problem.
Please help me solve the problem.
2012.02.02 12:14:38 Core 1 tester stopped because OnInit failed
Even if I generate an explorer with the module:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/231?source=metaeditor5_article
I got the same picture. What to do ?
Can you tell me why the information on the current downloaded history may be flying off.
A few days ago I successfully tested the strategy in depth of three years on 14 pairs.
Yesterday I turned on MT5 and saw "Waiting for update" on all charts.
Some part of the history was downloaded again, the terminal showed that it was downloading more than 200 mb, and then I turned it off.
Today the history is downloading again and has already downloaded over 250 mb
on the disk in the history folder of the current server the volume is over 3.6GB
Didn't open a new account on another server.
build 574, x64
In general, it would be a good idea to keep a more detailed log in the tools-log tab.
at least the fact that the terminal on some pair synchronizes the history with the server and / or loads it. as for example it does the tester
Which server are you connecting to? What other information can you provide? Logs?
Which server are you connecting to? What other information can you provide? Any logs?
AlpariFS-MT5
The last three logs are in the archive.
I can also provide other information. Tell me what else you will need.
.. Now I ran the test, the tester re-synchronizes the history, I understand with the terminal and not with the demoserver.