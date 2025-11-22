Errors, bugs, questions - page 639
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And what number of bars on the chart is set? "Unlimited" ? And how many charts with how many indicators are open?
It is desirable to show a screenshot of the whole terminal, not just of one selected chart.
Ran it again, no errors so far. Screenshot in the trailer.
Still, the question about resources remains.
There has been an update to the 586 build.
Expert now opens parameter window immediately on startup.
But after pressing OK button Expert does not appear for about 1-2 seconds.
I take it the indicators are built in?
Can't reproduce them. What is in the terminal/expert logs?
Indicators are factory default from terminal standard delivery.
The first picture shows the operation of the indicator for different currency pairs on H1 period. As you can see, there is a problem with EURUSD. And the problem is with this pair from timeframe H1 and higher
At the same time, there is no problem with the period M30 and lower.
There has been an update to the 586 build.
Expert now opens parameter window immediately on startup.
But after pressing OK button expert does not appear for about 1-2 seconds.
Can I have the source code of the Expert to check.
You can also use the servicedesk.
The meta-editor has a context tooltip for quick input of predefined functions - that's a good thing. But its case-sensitive nature is not so good. Want e.g. MathRound, type math... - the menu doesn't pop up, you just have to type math... Is it a defect or it was done deliberately? MT4 doesn't have such case sensitivity.
Still, I apologise for the annoyance.
Can I have the source code of an expert to check?
You can also use the servicedesk.
and you don't have to think about the reasons. :)
This happens when the terminal is disconnected from the internet.
Why do you need to check my Expert Advisor while running on your servers? :)
This bug has already posted above in 581 build, in the new build in 586 it remained.
ZSY objects have not yet removed, the terminal has not reloaded, the bug is present, Mr. developers ask leading questions may catch. Waiting.
What's the bug about?