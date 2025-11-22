Errors, bugs, questions - page 640
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everywhere over
everywhere over
Well I'm not doing it with photoshop, that's why I wrote that I'm waiting for questions from the developers, last time I rebooted the computer and that's it, it's hard to catch floating bugs.
I've got a bug that's rare these days, grab it or it'll run away :)
This bug has already been posted above in 581 build, in the new build in 586 it is still there.
SZY objects are not deleted yet, the terminal has not rebooted, the bug is present, Mr. developers ask leading questions may catch. I am waiting.
And in the settings of the chart checkbox "Chart on top" is enabled?
and you don't need to think about the reasons. :)
It happens when the terminal is disconnected from the internet.
Why do you need to run my Expert Advisor on your servers? It looks suspicious protection. :)
I will not go for it if you don't stick to the malicious scheme of things.
You have a clear reference to your server while running your user's personal scripts.
I cannot go back to the beginning of the project with the Internet disabled . 5-10 seconds it just loses MT and EA is floating.
I repeat the question - what are you trying to pull from my EA to your server (names, keys, passwords)?
It is not bought in the marketplace, it is just a made blank on my computer. What is the reason for this requirement of verification?
Is "Chart on top" checked in the chart settings?
Yes, that's right, there is no bug, the situation is manageable, but for some reason I thought that this checkbox applies only to indicators.
The question is closed.
...
I have not made any demands. I asked for an expert - you didn't send one.
In fact, try reading your message.
Прошло обновление на 586 билд.
The Expert now opens the parameter window immediately at startup.But after pressing OK the expert doesn't appear for about 1-2 seconds.
There is not much information in it. Especially since trying to sketch 2-3 EAs we have no discernible abnormalities. A wide field to look for causes.
And there is no need to think about the reasons. :)
This happens when the terminal is disconnected from the internet.just explain to me please, why do you need to check my expert during startup on your servers? it looks suspicious such protection. Pure piracy. :)
The first additional information appeared - the lack of a grid. This is already interesting, needs to be double-checked.Indeed in the latest builds there were problems with the speed of the scripts, which were noticed by the community of users, but they are being solved and will continue to be solved. And the more clear and reliable information we get - the faster we can react.
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The first additional information appeared - the lack of a grid. This is already interesting, I need to double-check.And the more clear and reliable information we get - the quicker we can react.
Here is the code
Here's the reason
But the most important thing is not the issue of clear information. It's about identifying the reason why this happens - when the terminal is disconnected from the internet.
I'm asking you to explain why a locally created Expert Advisor should be checked via your server? I understand that it is a preparation for the Marketplace, but it is not the same axe and not on every Expert Advisor to do it!
When this happens, schizoid thoughts start to appear in your head as to whether you can connect the terminal to the internet at all during your developments.
What is sent to you for verification? Name of Expert Advisor? Is it his data (date of creation)? These are important questions, so that you know how to behave to maintain the confidentiality of your personal developments.
PS. The post above byl64 shows the similar situation. Checking validity of expert without connection in terminal is glitchy.
I'm asking you to explain why a locally created Expert Advisor should be checked through your server? I understand that it is a preparation for the Marketplace, but it's not the same axe and not on every Expert Advisor to do it!
There is no mysticism. The Expert Advisor has to get current market information before it starts, such as account number, trade availability and so on. This is why he accesses the trading server and is given 5-6 seconds to prepare the market environment.
Well, if you still haven't got anything, start with what you have, because an honest attempt has been made.