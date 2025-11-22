Errors, bugs, questions - page 3186
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let's say I'm going to do about 20+ StringAdd() calls and with most of those calling IntegerToString() or DoubleToString() before passing the string to StringAdd() and also 20+ StringAdd() calls to add a "\n"
the goal is to make one big string here with all the data on separate lines.
would that probably be faster or slower than just using one big StringFormat() call to create a string from all of those values?
I have chosen not to consider StringConcatenate at all because I'm trying to make my code compatible with both MQL4 and 5 and the syntax is different and because they are variadic functions I can't spin my own function to call them, and I would rather keep the actual calls that pass the data the same for both mql4 and 5 since I have a lot of them.also, did StringAdd for MQL4 & 5 use to have different syntaxes? because I see it mentioned in an article on the MQL5 site about migrating from MQL4 to 5 but I can't see any difference in syntax or description in the docs for the MQL4 StringAdd() and the MQL5 StringAdd()
I believe I remember reading somewhere in the docs that, while primitive numeric types are not initialized, that strings are initialized when declared.
However, I cannot find anything about that here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/variables/initialization
Therefore I'm unsure why I think I read this in the docs. So it could be:
Could someone please clarify? thanks
recently I had to return more than one value from a function. I chose to create a class and return and object pointer...
I mean I created a class for the Result Type and returned a pointer to a new object I created of that class e.g. ResultType* calculate();
However I just tested returning a complex struct in MQL (it has a string inside) from a function and that seems to compile.
So should I have created a complex struct instead and returned that?
Please ignore the fact that objects need to be deleted, that is not a big deal for my code.. there is an obvious spot to call delete and I call it there. So the fact that "new" objects need to be deleted is not really important.
the ResultType class itself has only 3 member variables (but many functions) - an enum, double and string.
update: ok I found this under "return" in the docs
> With the return operator you can't return any arrays, class objects, variables of compound structure type.
so I guess it is not possible even if though it (returning structs with strings) compiles just fine.hmm, I even tried creating struct with an object inside.. and returning that struct compiled fine also (MT4)..
makes me wonder why there is no compile error. Is it something that is allowed but undocumented?
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recently I had to return more than one value from a function. I chose to create a class and return and object pointer...
I mean I created a class for the Result Type and returned a pointer to a new object I created of that class e.g. ResultType* calculate();
However I just tested returning a complex struct in MQL (it has a string inside) from a function and that seems to compile.
So should I have created a complex struct instead and returned that?
Please ignore the fact that objects need to be deleted, that is not a big deal for my code.. there is an obvious spot to call delete and I call it there. So the fact that "new" objects need to be deleted is not really important.
the ResultType class itself has only 3 member variables (but many functions) - an enum, double and string.
update: ok I found this under "return" in the docs
> With the return operator you can't return any arrays, class objects, variables of compound structure type.
so I guess it is not possible even if though it (returning structs with strings) compiles just fine.hmm, I even tried creating struct with an object inside.. and returning that struct compiled fine also (MT4)..
makes me wonder why there is no compile error. Is it something that is allowed but undocumented?
There is performance issue, a pointer is 4 or 8 bytes (it's actually an handle in MQL5 not sure how it's coded internally). While returning a structure will copy the full structure on the stack to return it.
Please show your code, and the link to the documentation you refer to.
There is performance issue, a pointer is 4 or 8 bytes (it's actually an handle in MQL5 not sure how it's coded internally). While returning a structure will copy the full structure on the stack to return it.
Please show your code, and the link to the documentation you refer to.
is performance really an issue if a struct would have only a few variables in it, e.g. a few numeric types and a string?
this code compiles and runs fine, no errors. I did not test the validity of anything beyond that.
> With the return operator you can't return any arrays, class objects, variables of compound structure type.
but it contains strings and objects. So I wonder why there is no compile time error. Or if this is legal code?
https://docs.mql4.com/basis/operators/return
it specifically says you can't return compound structures, which according to the docs ones that have strings are:
https://docs.mql4.com/basis/types/classes#simple_structure
so I wonder why it can compile when trying to return a struct with a string inside.
is performance really an issue if a struct would have only a few variables in it, e.g. a few numeric types and a string?
this code compiles and runs fine, no errors. I did not test the validity of anything beyond that.
> With the return operator you can't return any arrays, class objects, variables of compound structure type.
but it contains strings and objects. So I wonder why there is no compile time error. Or if this is legal code?
https://docs.mql4.com/basis/operators/return
it specifically says you can't return compound structures, which according to the docs ones that have strings are:
https://docs.mql4.com/basis/types/classes#simple_structure
so I wonder why it can compile when trying to return a struct with a string inside.
Please don't waste people time posting mql4 question in topic/section about mql5.
There is a dedicated MT4/mql4 section for that.
This part of the documentation seems obsolete in mql5 too.
Please don't waste people time posting mql4 question in topic/section about mql5.
There is a dedicated MT4/mql4 section for that.
This part of the documentation seems obsolete in mql5 too.
I checked both help files, sorry if I posted the wrong link. But it said the same thing in both. I also tested the code in both, it ran in both, but you asked for code so pasted what I currently still had open. I forgot to mark it as universal code but the question was about MQL5.. MQL5 is my primary MQL development target
I checked both help files, sorry if I posted the wrong link. But it said the same thing in both.