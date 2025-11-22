Errors, bugs, questions - page 1582
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In the "Navigator" tab, when you hover your mouse over an EA, its copyright is displayed.
How is this useful to the user? It would be more logical to display description.
I wrote about the icon in the Service Desk - if it is there, it should be displayed in the Navigator
Guys, hi.
Can you please tell me how to make these currency pairs in two or three lines?
Can you please tell me how to make these currency pairs in two or three lines?
Alt+W mode is sufficient
Right mouse click - "Chart windows"(MT4)/"Chart windows"(MT5) menu
Alt+W mode is sufficient
Alt+W mode is sufficient
Right mouse button - "Chart windows"(MT4)/"Chart windows"(MT5) menu
Where do I click on the right button?
Where do you click on the right button? where in the interface?
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Bugs, bugs, questions
AnonName, 2016.05.14 21:39
Guys, hi.
Can you please tell me how to make these currency pairs to be in two or three lines?
On the line itself
There's just this.
There's only this
Graph windows Alt+W
no not enough
Replacing Monthly, Weekly and Daily with abbreviated entries would be a good idea
as in the periods of the timetable have done
Graph windows Alt+W