Errors, bugs, questions - page 1582

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In the "Navigator" tab, when you hover your mouse over an EA, its copyright is displayed.

#property version     "1.0"
#property copyright   "copyright"
#property description "description"

How is this useful to the user? It would be more logical to display description.

I wrote about the icon in the Service Desk - if it is there, it should be displayed in the Navigator

 

Guys, hi.


Can you please tell me how to make these currency pairs in two or three lines?


 
AnonName:

Can you please tell me how to make these currency pairs in two or three lines?

Alt+W mode is sufficient

Right mouse click - "Chart windows"(MT4)/"Chart windows"(MT5) menu

 
A100:
Alt+W mode is sufficient
No, it's not.
 
A100:

Alt+W mode is sufficient

Right mouse button - "Chart windows"(MT4)/"Chart windows"(MT5) menu

Where do I click on the right button?


 
AnonName:

Where do you click on the right button? where in the interface?

On the line itself.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

AnonName, 2016.05.14 21:39

Guys, hi.


Can you please tell me how to make these currency pairs to be in two or three lines?



 
A100:
On the line itself

There's just this.


 
AnonName:

There's only this

Graph windows Alt+W

 
AnonName:
no not enough

Replacing Monthly, Weekly and Daily with abbreviated entries would be a good idea

as in the periods of the timetable have done

 
A100:

Graph windows Alt+W

So? You can't even click there. There's no context menu.
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