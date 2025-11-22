Errors, bugs, questions - page 3116
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Apparently it's FORTS and Balance type trades? The broker's helpdesk is out of touch and nods to MQ, and MQ doesn't see it as a problem.
No, as far as I'm concerned it's normal Forex.
The deal is not closed, but I looked in the History tab just in case:
There's only one entry. Type: balance. But, for example, on MQ servers demo also has type: balance, but the balance never walks.
Crawled away google...Upd: dug uphttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/326941. Not everything is clear, but some things are...
Two long trades on the MQ demo on the BTCUSD symbol: 1st with 1.01 lot, 2nd with 11.01 lot. Leverage: 1:500. After opening the first one the margin level was quite adequate (I didn't remember and didn't have time to write it down, but somewhere around 100000); after opening the second one:
that is, it increased by orders of magnitude, although by my understanding it should have decreased by a factor of ten. I can't say for sure, but I think it's the same in MT4 on crypto.
Is it a crypto-bug or is it designed that way?
x572intraday #:
Cryptobug or is it designed that way?
Hello!
char is a signed type from -128 to 127, why does it change its type from char to int when a "-" is substituted?
Is it something I don't understand, and the conversion of tia appears for a reason? Or is it a bug? (attached warning.png file)
No such conversion to an older format is observed for int. And I can't figure out the type conversion when changing sign yet...
Zero tick, how is that possible? An error in the tester?
We write a simple code for the tester.
The output is:
....
Logically, if the last tick is zero, it should not generate anything. But it produces a zero tick, which leads to a failure in calculations of the EA, for example, when calculating the average. (13000 + 0 + 13000) / 3 = 8667, although it should be (13000 + 13000) / 2 = 13000. Because of the zero tick we got 8667 instead of 13000 !!!
did you check what SymbolInfoTick returns? if false, check LastError
Have you checked what SymbolInfoTick returns? If false, check LastError
Returns true everywhere
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:00 2021.11.08 00:00
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:00 true
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:03 2021.11.08 00:00:03
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:03 true
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:04 2021.11.08 00:00:04
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:04 true
... and so onOf course, we could add a condition, if trade.last == 0, then we ignore the average calculation. But still I would like to get to the bottom of what causes the zero .last Tick history is clear and there are no ticks that == 0.
Returns true everywhere
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:00 2021.11.08 00:00:00
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:00 true
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:03 2021.11.08 00:00:03
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:03 true
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:04 2021.11.08 00:00:04
2021.12.16 00:21:02.461 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:04 true
... etc.Of course, we could add a condition, if trade.last == 0, then we ignore the average calculation. But still I would like to get to the bottom of what causes the zero .last Tick history is clear and there are no ticks that == 0.
I don't use trade.last and don't check it, but I do use trade.ask and trade.bid, and I have to check them to 0 otherwise I may get hurt.
At the same time there are no zero ticks in the tick history. Here is a piece of history for zero seconds 2021.12.09 00:00:0 This is the CME EU6Z21 euro contract
"<DATE> <TIME> <BID> <ASK<LAST> <VOLUME> <FLAGS>"
"2021.12.09 00:00:00.034 1.13445 2"
"2021.12.09 00:00:01.607 1.13445 1.00000000 88"
"2021.12.09 00:00:01.607 1.13445 1.00000000 88"
"2021.12.09 00:00:01.608 1.13445 1.13450 6"
"2021.12.09 00:00:01.660 1.13440 2"
here you have zero flippers all over the place.
the fact that there are several such ticks per day at 00:00 may be due to non-trading ticks at the time of the quote/non-trading session.
what kind of broker?
Hello!
char is a signed type from -128 to 127, why does it change its type from char to int when a "-" is substituted?
Is it something I don't understand and the tia conversion appears for a reason? Or is it a bug? (attached warning.png file)
No such conversion to an older format is observed for int. And I can't figure out type conversion when changing a sign yet...
What's the problem?
Read the documentation.
The char, uchar, short and ushort data types are unconditionally converted to int in operations.
What's the problem?
Read the documentation.
It should be in large font and in red) I've only just noticed too.