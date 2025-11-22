Errors, bugs, questions - page 3115
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Configured an empty MT5 template, saved it as Default.tpl. I select a pair from "Market Watch", then "Chart Window" - a new chart opens with "Tick Volumes" (Ctrl-L) and"Trading Levels", although I disabled all these before. I disable, try to re-save the new template underDefault.tpl, re-open - the same thing. Either it's designed that way, or it needs to be fixed.
It's interesting, that many other settings of Default-template are perfectly saved in accordance with selected preferences.
I'm a bit of a liar, please don't kick with forged boots. The bar diagram with"Tick volumes" appears not at opening a clean chart of a new pair automatically catching the Default-template, but when any indicator is attached to such a chart. Check it yourself - there should appear an uninvited "green forest":
"It's never happened before - and here it is again." If there is a bug and if this is not the preferred behaviour, it is advisable to fix it. The volume histogram is also a kind of indicator... an unsolicited indicator, but an imposed one. Definitely needs to be fixed.
Upd: I have just checked on the standard indicators - the situation is the same. The only exception is Fractals. It's the only one I practically use, I haven't used other indicators for a long time, that's why I haven't noticed them growing "forest". And it seems to have appeared not so long ago.
Upd-2: ah, no, I did not lie at all. The "forest" appears in both cases.
Reach the end of page and press PgDown - next 16384 records
Thanks for the concise answer. It should be added as a hint in the basement to the message about exceeding the maximum number of lines, especially there is a place for it. The user has to guess it first... and if he doesn't guessPgDown, he has to go to the Help, look for a section, then a paragraph... And that's assuming the answer is there.
But - a question: isn't it more logical to output not the first, but the last 16384 records? They are the latest and most relevant when debugging Print() withcurrentMQL-code. AndPgUp - previous 16384 records. Other behaviour seems less natural.
OK, so the trader must have an alternative in the form of either a blank (if you can't get it) or a filled in (if you can get it) "Commission" field. It's like the "Comment" field: if there is one, the field is full, if not, it's empty. But the box in the header is there! So why should we be deprived of the "Commission" field? Let it be for " if you can get it".
Different brokers have different swap for the same pair. So what? Let's abolish the "Swap" column as well? But it exists, the developers have not seen fit to hide it!
The only thing I understood clearly is that the commission is not guaranteed, and there is always swap... well, excluding Islamic accounts. But after all, Islamic accounts with zero swap is not a reason to abolish the swap column.
In addition, even the same broker from time to time can change trading parameters: swap, spread, minimum lot ... even the leverage is floating. And the trader does not know in advance when one or another parameter will change, although they can receive an email warning beforehand. You must have calculated the value of the swap and took it into account in your expert, but the broker changed it quietly. The expert got the wrong value. The same goes for the changing commission... and even worse, if it is not known in advance. How, then, can it be included in calculations of auto-trading? Or a fresh swap can be requested in real time from a trade server, but the commission cannot? Then this changes things (not for the better).
Can I give you a little insight? The pending position becomes a position immediately after creation or only after a trigger at a matching price? If it's the former, then everything is clear; if it's the latter, then the first trade of opening a position is already happening:
and so it is sort of already possible to know the commission (though without a 100% guarantee), and in this case there is still ambiguity.
The swap can be found out at any time, as can the leverage and the other parameters you have mentioned. The commission can be found out in the parameters of a completed transaction. It is in the table of deals in the terminal.
Zero tick, how is this possible? An error in the tester?
We write a simple code for the tester.
The output is:
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:00 2021.11.08 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:03 2021.11.08 00:00:03
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.08 00:00:04 2021.11.08 00:00:04
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.09 00:00:00 2021.11.09 00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.12 00:00:00 2021.11.12 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.12 00:00:01 2021.11.12 00:00:01
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.15 00:00:00 2021.11.15 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.16 00:00:00 2021.11.16 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.17 00:00:00 2021.11.17 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.18 00:00:00 2021.11.18 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.19 00:00:00 2021.11.19 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.22 00:00:00 2021.11.22 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.22 00:00:00 2021.11.22 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.22 00:00:01 2021.11.22 00:00:01
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.22 00:00:01 2021.11.22 00:00:01
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.22 00:00:03 2021.11.22 00:00:03
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.23 00:00:00 2021.11.23 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.25 00:00:00 2021.11.25 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.25 00:00:00 2021.11.25 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.25 00:00:01 2021.11.25 00:00:01
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.25 00:00:01 2021.11.25 00:00:01
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.29 00:00:00 2021.11.29 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:02.799 Core 1 2021.11.29 00:00:01 2021.11.29 00:00:01
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.11.30 00:00:00 2021.11.30 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.11.30 00:00:01 2021.11.30 00:00:01
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.01 00:04:45 2021.12.01 00:04:45
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.02 00:00:00 2021.12.02 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.03 00:00:00 2021.12.03 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.06 00:00:00 2021.12.06 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.07 00:00:00 2021.12.07 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.07 00:00:00 2021.12.07 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.07 00:00:01 2021.12.07 00:00:01
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.08 00:00:00 2021.12.08 00:00:00
2021.12.15 02:25:08.902 Core 1 2021.12.09 00:00 2021.12.09 00:00
Logically, if the last tick is zero, it should not give out anything. But it produces a zero tick, which leads to a failure in the EA calculations, for example, when calculating the average. (13000 + 0 + 13000) / 3 = 8667, although it should be (13000 + 13000) / 2 = 13000. Because of the zero tick instead of 13000, it turned out 8667 !!!
At the same time there are no zero ticks in the tick history. Here is a piece of history for zero seconds 2021.12.09 00:00:0 This is CME EU6Z21 euro contract
"<DATE> <TIME> <BID> <ASK<LAST> <VOLUME> <FLAGS>"
"2021.12.09 00:00:00.034 1.13445 2"
"2021.12.09 00:00:01.607 1.13445 1.00000000 88"
"2021.12.09 00:00:01.607 1.13445 1.00000000 88"
"2021.12.09 00:00:01.608 1.13445 1.13450 6"
"2021.12.09 00:00:01.660 1.13440 2"
I had no such problems before
Also, when I start the program with chart in the right field the price is cut to 2 decimal places (only 6 digits in price). And after changing the tool, the price is displayed correctly (7 digits in the price).
One licensed Russian broker (you can count them on the fingers, but I'll call them Haram) with the same name as the bank has a daily swing in the Balance (not to be confused with Equity) on the demo when the position is not closed... and it clearly does not depend on price changes. The percentage of changes is negligible, but... what the hell?! I've been wandering around different brokers for over a decade, but this is the first time I've seen something like this.
You're right. You're right, you can send me to their support. I am not their client. I opened my demo for the sake of interest through the "Open an account" in MT5. Maybe someone here is aware of the outrage? If it's a dynamic commission, swap or any other calculations, they should all be reflected in the Balance only after the position is closed, as I always thought.
Now send me to this broker's helpdesk and you'll be right.
One licensed Russian broker (you can count them on the fingers, but I'll call them Haram) with the same name as the bank has a daily swing in the Balance (not to be confused with Equity) on the demo when the position is not closed... and it clearly does not depend on price changes. The percentage of changes is negligible, but... what the hell?! I've been wandering around different brokers for over a decade, but this is the first time I've seen something like this.
You're right. You're right, you can send me to their support. I am not their client. I opened my demo for the sake of interest through the "Open an account" in MT5. Maybe someone here is aware of the outrage? If it's a dynamic commission, swap or any other calculations, they should all only be reflected in the Balance after the position is closed, as I always thought.
Apparently it's FORTS and Balance type trades? The broker's helpdesk is out of touch and nods to MQ, and MQ doesn't see this as a problem.