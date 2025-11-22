Errors, bugs, questions - page 3157

New comment
 
guty27041960 #:

Hi all, could you please tell me why the custom indicators do not open on the terminal after the January 28 update and later?

Can you give an example? Please attach logs from "Experts" and "Journal" folder of the terminal.

 
Is it possible to have the IDE automatically apply a styler to a new document? The styler is already set up, so why not apply it to new documents immediately?
 

Bug with the styles in the IDE. Metaquotes style and whitesmith style are identical, and should be so (and was before the updates):

IDE style bug

 

Noticed that the vast majority of trading result screenshots are mobile terminal.

BalanceNegative
That's the kind of nastiness we see everywhere. The smartphone is evil.
 

Good afternoon!

I need to make a count when A1[i]>0

for(int i=Start;i<rates_total-1 && !IsStopped();i++)
    {
     int a=0;
     
     if(A1[i]>0) 
      {
       a++;
       Max1[i]=high[i];
      }
     else Max1[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
    }

But the counter is constantly being updated. Please help me make a counter.

 
Sergey Gubar #:

Good afternoon!

I need to make a count when A1[i]>0

But the counter is constantly being updated. Please help me make a counter.

Take out 

int a=0;
For the cycle.
 

Hello. I was redirected to the forum in the servicedesk section on technical issues, I created separate threads and only now noticed this thread, perhaps I should have posted here. If all text needs to be moved here and those threads deleted, please tell me.

Bug: Memory leak in CopyTicks and CopyTicksRange

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/389074

Suggestion: add OnTick(string) to track third-party character ticks

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/388651

Утечка памяти в CopyTicks
Утечка памяти в CopyTicks
  • 2022.02.17
  • www.mql5.com
Здравствуйте. Проблема присутствует в последнем билде 3211 и в более ранних...
 
JRandomTrader #:

Take out

For the cycle.
Thank you
 

Possibly an error in the Market Validator:

Sell position, trailing stop works. Trailing stop is set according to

 int st = fmax(StopLevel(), FreezeLevel());

and if trailing stop is less than st then trailing distance st is set (Tried to intentionally multiply st by 10 or more, even made it equal to 300 pips)

Market Validator answer (Sell FL SL max = 0.00030 Price 1.09744 old_sl = 1.10205 new_sl = 1.10204)

Level freeze and stop level taken max = 0.00030

Current Price 1.09744

Stop loss old_sl = 1.10205

New requested value of Stop Loss new_sl = 1.10204

The difference between the current price and the requested value is 0.00460 pips, which is more than 10 times stop level and freeze level.

The current market price Price 1.09744 is lower than the requested new stop loss new_sl = 1.10204

Validator says [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market]

What could be the problem? The position is selected by the ticket.

 

Would it be possible to improve this? MetaEditor 3211. It is extremely impractical to work with.


1...315031513152315331543155315631573158315931603161316231633164...3193
New comment