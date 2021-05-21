HistoryDealGetDouble returns 100000.00 every once in a while for no reason in the context of DEAL_PROFIT
OK I see why 100000.0.
position_id=HistoryOrderGetInteger(Ordnum,ORDER_POSITION_ID)
Occasionally returns 0 which causes me to wind up with the deposit as the profit. Not sure why yet though, ordnum is a legit order number that got executed and then exited by SL.
Benjamin Dixon:
OK I see why 100000.0.
Occasionally returns 0 which causes me to wind up with the deposit as the profit. Not sure why yet though, ordnum is a legit order number that got executed and then exited by SL.
Happy ending. Ordnum is not a legit order that executed there must be a bug elsewhere. I'll find it.
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In the logs, every once in a while I get this:
I can match the Ordnum to a stop loss hit for small loss in the report:
100000.0 is the most baffling....