Errors, bugs, questions - page 1555
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Please advise what are the possible causes of error 4806 when filling the indicator buffer from a handle which is not -1.
So far I have found variant with sleep after creation. In my case, I can give it a minute - all the same.
Please advise what are the possible causes of error 4806 when filling the indicator buffer from a handle which is not -1.
So far I have found variant with sleep after creation. In my case, I don't care if it takes a minute.
Sleep() should not be used in indicators. All indicators in a chart work in one thread. If you slow down one indicator, all of them will slow down.
For example, if you request timeseries data in OnInit(). I think it can also happen when the terminal is switched on at the moment of history swap.
Sleep() is best not used in indicators. All indicators on the chart work in one thread. If you slow down one, they all slow down.
4806, for example, if you request timeseries data in OnInit(). I think it can also happen when the terminal is switched on at the moment of history swap.
It would be more correct to say that Sleep() does not work in indicators. Not at all.
It would be more correct to say that Sleep() does not work in indicators. Not at all.
I didn't specify - the indicator I'm talking about is in the EA. And in the terminal message window it is clear that the messages come after the time interval I have specified (I have arranged it so that after getting such an error the indicator tries to get the handle again and repeat all standard actions) with a delay after setting the handle. The indicator itself is a standard PivotPoints from the terminal set.
Why is the cloud network not working?
Says:authorisation failed (Old version).
I have a terminal MT5 build 1241. How to update it? Won't my Expert Advisors and indicators disappear?
Says:authorisation failed (Old version).
I have a terminal MT5 build 1241. How can I update it?
The latest versions are always available when you connect to MetaQuotes-Demo trading demo server.
Says:Authorization failed (Old version).
... Won`t my Expert Advisors and indicators disappear?
Sometimes in case of emergency shutdown (when the terminal was open), when you reopen it, this kind of perverse window of the tumblr appears and I don't remember how I managed to get it out last time (see picture). If you click on call of the glass in the upper left corner of the chart, the terminal just closes. Is there a file I need to delete where the configuration was saved at the time of the crash?