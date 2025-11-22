Errors, bugs, questions - page 3112
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Have you tried contacting your broker's tech support (and their forum)? It's on their servers that this is a miracle. What does it have to do with metaquotes?
Where did you get that from? It sounds doubtful. Look:
There is a list of symbols in the menu, you click to open a chart, the chart of the symbol that is below/above in the list for x positions opens. the same with other menus - owls, induks, etc.
How can a broker build such a bug in a normally working system? Break the database and/or crash the indices? How is it possible? And then what else to expect?)
s.w. and the list of owls/indexes has nothing to do with the brokerage part at all.
There is a list of symbols in the menu, click to open a chart, the chart of the symbol that is lower/ higher in the list opens on x positions. the same with other menus - owls, indices, etc.
Have you tried to reproduce the error by reinstalling the terminal/on another pc/on another system? No? Makes sense, let others do it.
"Your error is not reproducing. Look for the problem on your side." ©
The other day I've found a bug in MT5(build 3127 or the penultimate one) in "Experts" tab: I clicked PCM-->View, cleared the search field, pressed "Request" and waited for the whole page with logs for specified time interval, without any filter. At first it worked, as expected, but after half an hour, when I tried to search again, the logs started to end a couple of hours earlier. The end date of the requested interval was carefully checked and ended at 23:59 on the same day. I've looked into MQL5 file logs\Logs\*.log using PKM-->Open on the bitten page, opened the latest (latest) log file and scrolled to the end - all old and new (missing) records have been registered. Restarted the terminal - same result. WHAT'S UP? Or am I misunderstanding the meaning of the empty query? It used to work exactly like *.* - show everything.
I have no idea what materials to provide and how to reproduce the problem. Or rather, I can give you the code of the debugging indicator, but it has been modified several times since then and I don't believe it's the reason. And at the moment the empty request works fine.
Configured an empty template for MT5, saved it as Default.tpl. I select a pair from "Market Watch", then "Chart Window" - a new chart opens with "Tick Volumes" (Ctrl-L) and"Trading Levels", although I disabled all these before. I disable, try to re-save the new template underDefault.tpl, re-open - the same thing. Either it's designed that way, or it needs to be fixed.
Curiously, many other settings of Default-template are perfectly saved in accordance with the chosen preferences.
The other day I found a bug in MT5 in "Experts" tab: PCM-->View, clear search field, press "Query" - I expect to see the whole page with logs for a specified time interval, without any filter. At first it worked, as expected, but after half an hour, when I tried to search again, the logs started to end a couple of hours earlier. The end date of the requested interval was carefully checked and ended at 23:59 on the same day. I've looked into MQL5 file logs\Logs\*.log using PKM-->Open on the bitten page, opened the latest (latest) log file and scrolled to the end - all old and new (missing) records have been registered. Restarted the terminal - same result. WHAT'S UP? Or am I misunderstanding the meaning of the empty query? It used to work exactly like *.* - show everything.
I have no idea what materials to provide and how to reproduce the problem. Or rather, I can give you the code of the debugging indicator, but it has been modified several times since then and I don't believe it's the reason. And at the moment the empty request works fine.
There were times a little under a year ago when I severely abused logging when debugging the indicator, but no such "problems" were noticed. The logs were growing rapidly in gigabytes at that time. Perhaps, they introduced this restriction of 16384 logs afterwards, but most likely before, for a "Preview" call for gigabyte-long logs wouldn't display the whole thing anyway.
About the recent case: The *.log file, as I remember it now, took about 20 Kb on the disk - is that too much? Besides, I had extremely little logging that day, so I couldn't have gathered many entries.
Thanks for the tip, but somehow I think I'm not that inattentive and would have noticed the warning in the basement. But it didn't seem to be there. Anyway, anyway, I'll keep that in mind now.
Have you tried to reproduce the error by reinstalling the terminal/on another PC/on another system? No? Makes sense, let someone else do it.
"Your error is not reproducing. Look for the problem on your side." ©
Are you an MQL representative or do you understand the issue?
This is the second time I've seen this bug in a year of not very frequent use. If it happens more often, it will be possible to look for conditions to reproduce.
Trying to reproduce it as you describe makes no sense to me, but if you explain it, I will be very curious.
A professional developer would ask for more information if you have any idea what the cause is.
The other day I've found a bug in MT5(build 3127 or the penultimate one) in "Experts" tab: I clicked PCM-->View, cleared the search field, pressed "Request" and waited for the whole page with logs for specified time interval, without any filter. At first it worked, as expected, but after half an hour, when I tried to search again, the logs started to end a couple of hours earlier. The end date of the requested interval was carefully checked and ended at 23:59 on the same day. I've looked into MQL5 file logs\Logs\*.log using PKM-->Open on the bitten page, opened the latest (latest) log file and scrolled to the end - all old and new (missing) records have been registered. Restarted the terminal - same result. WHAT'S UP? Or am I misunderstanding the meaning of the empty query? It used to work exactly like *.* - show everything.
I have no idea what materials to provide and how to reproduce the problem. Or rather, I can give you the code of the debugging indicator, but it has been modified several times since then and I don't believe it's the reason. And at the moment the empty request works fine.
In the MT5 trading tab, the "Commission" field is missing. The History tab has it:
It should be added and it would be good to have this field already enabled by default, including the "Swap" field. It would be a good idea to default to MT4 as well, so as not to get up twice.
In the MT5 trading tab, the "Commission" field is missing. The History tab has it:
It should be added and it would be good to have this field already enabled by default. It would be good to default this field for MT4 as well, so that you don't have to get up twice.
And if also to show both stock exchange commission and broker's commission - separately or at least together - it would be a fairy tale.