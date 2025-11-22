Errors, bugs, questions - page 3111

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I see.

Thank you.

I just don't get it, then why is the 32 bit mt5 downloaded from the official site? I downloaded and installed it yesterday...

 
Ded-Leha-Tankist #:

I see.

Thank you.

I just don't get it, then why is the 32 bit mt5 downloaded from the official site? I downloaded and installed it yesterday.

I don't know why you downloaded and installed it from the off site.

If you downloaded from your broker it's not good...

 
Vladimir Pastushak #:

Off-sat is this one you are on, only 64bit here.

If you downloaded from your broker, it's no good...

Downloaded from this link:https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/download

I heard mt5 is only for 64 bit. But here it downloaded and installed. Was a bit surprised and puzzled... But it works. Only it won't download anything from the marketplace.

Скачать торговую платформу MetaTrader 5 бесплатно
Скачать торговую платформу MetaTrader 5 бесплатно
  • www.metatrader5.com
Загрузите MetaTrader 5 и начните торговать валютой, акциями и фьючерсами! Широкие торговые возможности, технический и фундаментальный анализ рынка, копи-трейдинг и автоматическая торговля — все эти преимущества доступны вам прямо сейчас и бесплатно! MetaTrader 5 предлагает широкий выбор инструментов для трейдеров на фондовом и валютном рынках...
 
Ded-Leha-Tankist #:

Downloaded from this link:https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/download

I heard mt5 is only for 64 bit. But here it downloaded and installed. Was a bit surprised and puzzled... But it works. Only it won't download anything from the marketplace.

Upgrade or upgrade your PC, install a 64 bit operating system (optimally at least Windows 10).

 

Hello. Trying to make it possible to change indicators. The selected indicator (oscillator) is displayed in the "basement" (by copying the indicator data into the displayed buffer). But there are oscillators with fixed minimum and maximum. I bring the MACD indicator into the "basement" first, and then I select RSI. This selection triggers the code:

IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, 0.0);
IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, 100.0);

RSI is displayed.

But by switching back to the MACD it is no longer shown normally, because of the fixed minimum and maximum. How can I switch back the automatic minimum and maximum for the MACD?

 

MT updated to 1350.

Still on the settings tab - very little difference between tick and cross. We have to look more closely.

It would be nice if disabled settings were indicated by the absence of a tick rather than a cross. It would be much brighter.

 
Hello, could you advise why there is no MARKET folder in the navigator after installing mt5 (I want to download a robot, but nowhere)?
 
fedar19811 #:
Hello, can you tell me why after installing mt5 in the navigator there is no MARKET folder (I want to download a robot and nowhere)

Execute theWhere can I see my purchases and then you will see your purchases (if you had any). Remember to fill in the Community tab correctly in the terminal

Как купить приложение - Маркет - магазин приложений - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Как купить приложение - Маркет - магазин приложений - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
В Маркете доступны тысячи продуктов для торговой платформы. Среди них есть торговые роботы, технические индикаторы, а также полезные утилиты. В...
 
Mihail Matkovskij #:

Hello. Trying to make it possible to change indicators. The selected indicator (oscillator) is displayed in the "basement" (by copying the indicator data into the displayed buffer). But there are oscillators with fixed minimum and maximum. I bring the MACD indicator into the "basement" first, and then I select RSI. This selection triggers the code:

RSI is displayed.

But by switching back to the MACD it is no longer shown normally, because of the fixed minimum and maximum. How can I reset the MACD automatic minimum and maximum ?

I don't remember. NULL try

 
Mihail Matkovskij #:

Hello. Trying to make it possible to change indicators. The selected indicator (oscillator) is displayed in the "basement" (by copying the indicator data into the displayed buffer). But there are oscillators with fixed minimum and maximum. I bring the MACD indicator into the "basement" first, and then I select RSI. This selection triggers the code:

RSI is displayed.

But by switching back to the MACD it is no longer shown normally, because of the fixed minimum and maximum. How can I reset the MACD automatic minimum and maximum ?

Unfortunately, this is not possible at the moment.

We will think it over and maybe if the set value is NaN, we will disable the fixation.

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