Errors, bugs, questions - page 3114
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If the transaction does not take place, there will be no commission.
Makes sense (then the "Commission" field would simply remain empty). Consequently, if the deal is made, there will be a commission (LMAO!) and it can easily be displayed right now, without waiting for closing. And when a deal fails? At requotes, when the market is closed, when there is a shortage of funds (any other options?)... Only it strongly dawns on me that it all ends up on the client side, before the market has time to go.
Are there situations where a trade that has already happened (not to be confused with an unsuccessful initial attempt to make a trade) gets cancelled on the server side?
And then there are broker backdated cancellations due to "non-market prices" (a favourite excuse of non-paying brokers). Then let them return the commission as well. But that's a different story...
Makes sense (then the "Commission" field would just be left blank). Consequently, if the deal is done, there will be a commission (LMAO!) and it can easily be displayed right now, without waiting for closing. And when a deal fails? At requotes, when the market is closed, when there is a shortage of funds (any other options?)... Only it strongly dawns on me that it all ends up on the client side, before the market has time to go.
Are there situations where a trade that has already happened (not to be confused with an unsuccessful initial attempt to make a trade) gets cancelled on the server side?
And then there are broker backdated cancellations due to "non-market prices" (a favourite excuse of non-paying brokers). Then let them return the commission as well. But that's a different story...
There are regular functions. The commission is not one of them. Every broker has its own rules and they are not regular)
No, it's just not there until closing, it's not calculated to the end, even if you ask for it, it will come back either zero or the current withdrawals. But every broker has a different calculation. It doesn't fit into the regular options.
There are regular functions. The commission is not one of them. Every broker has its own rules and they are not regular)
No, it's just not there until closing, it's not calculated all the way through, even if you request it, it will come back either zero or the current withdrawals. But every broker has a different calculation. It doesn't fit into the regular options.
Then how to explain it in MT4:
Is it a special case? After all the first deal - opening - has definitely already been made.
I do not understand what I meant about the standard functions. I need clarification.
Then how do you explain it in MT4:
Is it an isolated incident? After all, the first trade - the opening - has definitely already taken place.
I did not understand what was meant by the standard functions. I need clarification.
Let's talk about how it was in MT3. Do you want me to send you MT3 installation files?
Then how do you explain it in MT4:
Is it an isolated incident? After all, the first trade - the opening - has definitely already taken place.
I did not understand what was meant by the standard functions. I need clarification.
If I've understood that the trading robot is a standard symbol, I have to correct it. Query prices, information on bars, history requests, orders. But it doesn't work like this with commission. The calculations themselves and the time of charging are different in different places. And what will be at one broker does not mean that will be at another. The commissions are published in the terms of trade. Therefore it is possible to estimate them beforehand. Therefore it is useless to ask the developers, as long as the conditions of charging and deducting commissions are not the same.
The standard ones are those that are accepted by all and used as standard, with no adjustments. Price queries, bar information, history queries, orders. But this is not the case with commission. The calculations themselves and the time of charging are different in different places. And what will be at one broker does not mean that will be at another. The commissions are published in the terms of trade. Therefore it is possible to estimate them beforehand. Therefore it is useless to ask the developers until the conditions of charging and deducting commissions are the same.
Either grandpa has completely lost his mind, or explain me why the value of the commission cannot be dynamically changed in the corresponding field, as changed, for example, means, free margin, price, profit...? Let the Commission be displayed, and when the order closes, let the History tab be the final version of the accrued commission.
Either the old man is completely out of his mind, or can you explain why the value of the commission cannot be changed dynamically in the relevant field, such as Funds, Free Margin, Price, Profit...? Let the Commission is displayed, and when the order closes, let the tab History be the final version of the accrued commission.
Thank you) To developers.
I do not know how else to explain. Because the information on funds, margin, price, profit is in the appropriate structures. It can be obtained in most cases. And the commission is not always available. Search the forum. Topics have arisen more than once. These are the rules of the game here. They may not be accepted, but you can't change them. I can only assume that if the value of the commission at different brokers will be different, and does not always correspond to the actual charges, the developers did not make information on the commission available all the time. And I agree with them.
It's not possible to get the commission before opening a market order/position. It is also not possible to get commission before a trade when a pending order becomes a position. It can only be calculated. After a trade it is possible, and not always. Once the market order/position is closed and the commission is deducted, it is possible.
Then how do you explain it in MT4:
Is it an isolated incident? After all, the first trade - the opening - has definitely already taken place.
I did not understand what was meant by the standard functions. I need clarification.
Well, we should understand the difference between the order language in 4 and 5. In 4ka the opening of an order includes an order, a deal, position opening, and therefore the commission can be received after the deal. But this is not always the case for everyone. That is why sometimes a situation may occur when a nearly profitable transaction at position closing becomes unprofitable.
Everything is separate in 5, orders/orders, trades and positions are recorded separately. Apparently, they decided to give up on 4 based on their experience.
Then how do you explain it in MT4:
Is it an isolated incident? After all, the first trade - the opening - has definitely already taken place.
There are alternative GUI trading environments. Here is one of them on MT5.
And the commission is not always obtainable.
OK, so the trader should have an alternative in the form of either a blank (if you can't get it) or a filled in (if you can get it) "Commission" field. It's like the "Comment" field: if there is one, the field is filled in, if not, it's empty. But the box in the header is there! So why should we be deprived of the "Commission" field? Let it be for " if you can get it".
I can only assume that if the value of commission at different brokers will be different, and not always correspond to the actual charges, developers have not started to make information on commission available all the time. And I agree with them.
Different brokers have different swap on the same pair. So what? Let's abolish the "Swap" column as well? But it does exist, the developers did not see fit to hide it!
The only thing I understood clearly is that the commission is not guaranteed, and there is always swap... well, excluding Islamic accounts. But after all, Islamic accounts with zero swap is not a reason to abolish the swap column.
In addition, even the same broker from time to time can change trading parameters: swap, spread, minimum lot ... even the leverage is floating. And the trader does not know in advance when one or another parameter will change, although they can receive an email warning beforehand. You must have calculated the value of the swap and took it into account in your expert, but the broker changed it quietly. The Expert Advisor went the wrong way. The same thing with the changing commission ... and even worse, if it is not known in advance. How, then, can it be included in calculations of auto-trading? Or a fresh swap can be requested in real time from a trade server, but the commission cannot? Then this changes things (not for the better).
It is not possible to get commission before opening a market order/position. Nor is it possible to get a commission before a trade when a pending order becomes a position.
Can I give you a little insight? Does the pending order become a position as soon as it is created or only when it is triggered by the approaching price? If it is the first, everything is clear; if it is the second, the first deal to open the position has already happened:
Ifthere is a position, thenthere is a completed trade.
and so it seems to be possible to find out the commission already (though without a 100% guarantee), and in this case it still remains unclear.