Errors, bugs, questions - page 3109
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Friends, can you please tell me what to do?
I have noticed that in a losing position at the broker *** with a small deviation - the loss is substantial.
In the case of a profitable position it is the other way round. I have repeatedly measured it and checked. In the picture you can see a 30 pips profit
(minus the swap 0.04 and the commission 0.07) should be about 2.7 - 2.8. However, it reads and shows 2.12
Either they tweak the counter or I don't know. your opinion, what do you think?
Friends, can you please tell me what to do?
I have noticed that in a losing position at the broker *** with a small deviation - the loss is substantial.
In the case of a profitable position it is the other way round. I have repeatedly measured it and checked. In the picture you can see a 30 pips profit
(minus the swap 0.04 and the commission 0.07) should be about 2.7 - 2.8. However, it reads and shows 2.12
I don't know if they are screwing up the counter or what do they do. what is your opinion?
1. we don't allow discussion of brokers.
2. Run script [data folder]\MQL5\Scripts\Examples\SymbolInfo\SymbolInfoSample.mq5
3. Record the cost of the tick.
4. Multiply the number of Points for the current position by the value of the tick. Get 2.12.
Friends, can you please tell me what to do?
I have noticed that in a losing position at the broker *** with a small deviation - the loss is substantial.
In the case of a profitable position it is the other way round. I have repeatedly measured it and checked. In the picture you can see a 30 pips profit
(minus the swap 0.04 and the commission 0.07) should be about 2.7 - 2.8. However, it reads and shows 2.12
Or they adjust the counter or what do not know. what do you think?
Tick price on GBPAUD with 0.01 lot = $0.072
EURUSD has a tick price of 0.100
USDCHF is 0.107
Each pair has its own value
Multiply and get the result.
Regarding the loss: Keep in mind the spread, you open a Buy position at Ask price, and your loss will therefore be the same as the spread.
Bild 3110, Real, Otkritie Broker, Derivatives Market
Problkma:
3 terminals each with 48 EAs and 48 indicators.
In build 2981 all three terminals with EAs and indicators worked fine.
In the new build 3110, when I install indicators in 3 terminal, 2 of 3 terminals will crash,
and in 3 indicators start to write array out of range
Computer branded HP nothing was touched, only the original memory was delivered (was 8 GB, became 16 GB), w10 Home
In the new build 3110 three terminals with Expert Advisors (144 EAs) working fine
When loading indicators in 1 terminal, memory consumption sharply increases and SSD is addressed (probably already not enough memory)
Bild 3110, Real, Otkritie Broker, Derivatives Market
Problkma:
3 terminals each with 48 EAs and 48 indicators.
In build 2981 all three terminals with EAs and indicators worked fine.
In the new build 3110, when I install indicators in 3 terminal, 2 of 3 terminals will crash,
and in 3 indicators start to write array out of range
Computer branded HP nothing was touched, only the original memory was delivered (was 8 GB, became 16 GB), w10 Home
In the new build 3110 three terminals with Expert Advisors (144 EAs) working fine
When loading indicators in 1 terminal, the memory consumption and requests to SSD increases rapidly (probably not enough memory)
There is obviously an error in program code.
For starters they need to be corrected - even error line and position are specified in the source code.
There is a clear error in the programs code.
To start with they need to be fixed - there is even a line and position of the error in the source code.
Of course, I will check it, but this indicator has been working normally for more than a year on previous builds...
And this error occurs when 2 terminals "fly out".
it's been a long time since I've seen a VPS for $10...
correct the moderators :)
Called EnumWindows() from winuser.mqh with two long parameters and caught a critical error:
how come... They poached the developers from the public service?
This is the case for everyone.
This is essentially a time limit for checking that the payment is "correct" and that the money is "clean".
The job lasts 20 days, the money in the account is frozen from the first day, after 20 days, checked for another 14 days?
And what were they doing before that 20 days in the MQ account if from the aggregator/bank it has already been transferred. The verification is already over 6 days ago.
Nope, 20 days in the MQ account already verified, +14 more days after closing the job, total - verification 34 days.
It is probably more correct to count the period from the transfer of funds to the MQ account. There are times when the client spends them gradually, having deposited them into the account "sometime" and they have already been verified for a long time.
Or am I misunderstanding the word "Verification"?
Will the administration somehow comment on why the 14 days are not counted from when the money is credited to the MQ account, but later?