Errors, bugs, questions - page 3081
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it's not refusals, it's not "considered" yet - I think. but that "figure" is gone, and thank God! )
Fixed
Fixed for rectangle, but for other graphical objects?
Result on EURUSD,H1: Blinking (disappearance of trend line)
Compiler abstract error message (no line location): division by zero in the constant expression
2021.09.07 13:28:57.547 Trades '500086475': failed market buy 0.01 GBPUSD sl: 1.37775 [Volume to be closed exceeds the position volume]
At the same time I have open positions inGBPUSD. Where can I find the problem?
At the same time, the same code normally opens the new 0.01 and closes the 0.01 with the counter 0.02.
2021.09.07 13:45:28.312 Trades '500086475': market sell 0.02 USDCHF sl: 0.91640
2021.09.07 13:45:28.443 Trades '500086475': accepted market sell 0.02 USDCHF sl: 0.91640
2021.09.07 13:45:28.443 Trades '500086475': deal #205474922 sell 0.02 USDCHF at 0.91420 done (based on order #248143186)
2021.09.07 13:45:28.444 Trades '500086475': order #248143186 sell 0.02 / 0.02 USDCHF at 0.91420 done in 132.018 ms
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Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2021.09.06 16:25
I got it today and it is not disappearing - 99.
I have not been able to figure out what it is. Except that it is the difference of squares.
Again.
How could it be?
2021.09.07 20:58:21.868 Trades '500086475': market sell 0.01 USDCHF sl: 0.92093
2021.09.07 20:58:21.988 Trades '500086475': failed market sell 0.01 USDCHF sl: 0.92093 [Volume to be closed exceeds the position volume]
At the same time there are no positions and the order is pending
and then
10038
TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_CLOSE_VOLUME
Volume to be closed exceeds the current position volume
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Need Help!
WinServer 2019 x64. Seems to have run into a restriction on the number of window handles in the OS.
At the same time notepad and mspaint don't start anymore. If you close the terminal, they start.
Obvious limitation on number of windows or something like that. The problem is with the OS, not with the number of terminals themselves. Whoever has heard of this, let me know. Probably somewhere in the registry to tweak.ZS The solution to the problem.