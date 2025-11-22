Errors, bugs, questions - page 3081

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Mikhail Dovbakh #:

it's not refusals, it's not "considered" yet - I think. but that "figure" is gone, and thank God! )

Ahh, maybe, but the applications were missing too, and thank God for that.
 
The applications were present. They dive if you click on outgoing and incoming.
In the inbox were people who no longer have a page on the website. In the outgoing there were people to whom I had sent an application but it was not confirmed.
 
Ilyas #:

Fixed

Fixed for rectangle, but for other graphical objects?

void OnStart()
{
    const long chart_id = 0;
    const string name = "XXX";
    const int sub_window = 0;
    const datetime time = iTime( NULL, 0, 0 );
    const double price = 5;
    ObjectCreate( chart_id, name, OBJ_TREND, sub_window, time, price, time, 0.0 );
    for ( int i = 0; !IsStopped() && i < 1024; i++ )
    {
        const double priceY = (i % 2 ? price : price*10000);
        Print(       priceY );
        ObjectMove( chart_id, name, 0, time, priceY );
        ChartRedraw( chart_id );
        Sleep( 1000 );
    }
    ObjectDelete( chart_id, name );
}

Result on EURUSD,H1: Blinking (disappearance of trend line)

 

Compiler abstract error message (no line location): division by zero in the constant expression

double x = 1/double();
 
2021.09.07 13:28:57.447 Trades '500086475': market buy 0.01 GBPUSD sl: 1.37775

2021.09.07 13:28:57.547 Trades '500086475': failed market buy 0.01 GBPUSD sl: 1.37775 [Volume to be closed exceeds the position volume]

At the same time I have open positions inGBPUSD. Where can I find the problem?

At the same time, the same code normally opens the new 0.01 and closes the 0.01 with the counter 0.02.

2021.09.07 13:45:28.312 Trades '500086475': market sell 0.02 USDCHF sl: 0.91640

2021.09.07 13:45:28.443 Trades '500086475': accepted market sell 0.02 USDCHF sl: 0.91640

2021.09.07 13:45:28.443 Trades '500086475': deal #205474922 sell 0.02 USDCHF at 0.91420 done (based on order #248143186)

2021.09.07 13:45:28.444 Trades '500086475': order #248143186 sell 0.02 / 0.02 USDCHF at 0.91420 done in 132.018 ms


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2021.09.06 16:25

I got it today and it is not disappearing - 99.

I have not been able to figure out what it is. Except that it is the difference of squares.


Again.

 

How could it be?

2021.09.07 20:58:21.868 Trades '500086475': market sell 0.01 USDCHF sl: 0.92093

2021.09.07 20:58:21.988 Trades '500086475': failed market sell 0.01 USDCHF sl: 0.92093 [Volume to be closed exceeds the position volume]

At the same time there are no positions and the order is pending

and then

10038

TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_CLOSE_VOLUME

Volume to be closed exceeds the current position volume
 

If the friend request is rejected, does the user remain a subscriber?

 
fxsaber #:

If the friend request is rejected, does the user remain a subscriber?

If a user is rejected, I don't know. When submitting an application, I can see who I have sent it to immediately, before he accepts it.
 

Need Help!


WinServer 2019 x64. Seems to have run into a restriction on the number of window handles in the OS.

  1. Got a lot of terminals running.
  2. Nothing happens when starting another one.
  3. I close all applications (notepad, mspaint and other trivia) except terminals.
  4. New terminal is started.
  5. If I try to open chart in it, it pops up (if I close another terminal, everything comes to life in this one).



At the same time notepad and mspaint don't start anymore. If you close the terminal, they start.


Obvious limitation on number of windows or something like that. The problem is with the OS, not with the number of terminals themselves. Whoever has heard of this, let me know. Probably somewhere in the registry to tweak.

ZS The solution to the problem.
Максимальное количество экземпляров MT5 на одной VM
Максимальное количество экземпляров MT5 на одной VM
  • 2021.04.11
  • www.mql5.com
День добрый! Тестирую рынок на двух VM: 1-ая - Windows Server 2019, 2 ядра, 8 Гб, 40 Гб, и 2-ая - Windows Server 2016, 2 ядра, 4 Гб, 30 Гб...
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