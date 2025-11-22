Errors, bugs, questions - page 3080
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Good afternoon. Can you increase the number of profiles from 100 to at least 200? I use a different profile for each ticker for the MICEX. There are more and more normal companies and there are not enough of them. I think it is not so important for MT5 how many profiles should be in a pack.
Thanks
Today it appeared and won't go away - 99.
Couldn't figure out what it was. Except that it is the difference of squares.
I am experiencing this problem in the MT5 tester.
Working with multiple currencies, data is occasionally swapped from another currency. Check the tester. Please correct it.
The first value isSymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_BID);
As if it cannot receive pricesSymbolInfoDouble(EURGBP,SYMBOL_BID); and takes value from another pair which is in work. Is there any way to check if the quote is correct?
Thank you for your message.
Please provide an example to reproduce the described behaviour.
Thank you for your message.
Please provide an example to reproduce the behaviour described.
Thank you for your response. I will write the code in a couple of days.
Today it appeared and won't go away - 99.
Couldn't figure out what it was. Except that it's the difference in squares.
It's the number of unsatisfied friend requests, I think...
That's the number of unsatisfied friend requests, I think...
Thank you, the number has already disappeared.
That's the number of unsatisfied friend requests, I think...
Definitely not. I've refused "friendship" requests to a lot of people lately, if I've offended anyone with that, please excuse me, and I've only had a figure of 3.
Definitely not. I have refused "friendship" to many lately, if I have offended anyone with that, please excuse me, and I had a figure of only 3.
it's not refusals, it's not "considered" yet - I think. but that "number" is gone and thank god! )