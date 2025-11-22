Errors, bugs, questions - page 3061

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fxsaber:

Faced with a problem on MT4. Actions:

  1. I have minimized the terminal.
  2. The EA has Alerted.
  3. I want to see the status of Terminal, I click on it (standard Windows panel below) to expand it.
  4. Only Alert's window appears. I can't see Terminal, until I close Alert window.

Never had this problem before. MT4 worked like MT5 - it opened when I clicked.

This has started to happen with all open MT4 terminals.

If anyone has encountered it, let me know how to get it back to normal behaviour.

On win8.1 it doesn't reproduce.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

On win8.1 it doesn't play.

On the remote machine this only started to happen after some time. Everything was working properly before that. Can't remember changing anything in the OS.

 
Vladimir Karputov:
Pleaseinsert the codecorrectly: when editing a post, click the button and paste your code in the popup window
Pasted the code, thanks for the tip.
 
Comments not related to this topic have been moved to "Questions from MQL4 MT4 MetaTrader 4 beginners".
 
SGarnov:
Pasted the code, thanks for the tip.

Why are you writing in the main section if you are sitting on the old terminal? Questions on the old terminal are published only in the special section:MQL4 and MetaTrader 4

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Why are you writing in the main section if you are sitting on the old terminal?

I didn't.

 

This bug is about 5 years old:




Gentlemen developers, would you please learn to write the documentation for your system correctly already....

 
Compilation error 
/**/ \ //Error: '\' - illegal escape sequence
void OnStart() {}
 
A100:
Compilation error
So what's the \ symbol doing there after closing a comment?
 
Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
So what's the \ symbol doing there after the comment is closed?

This is a special transfer character and should be ignored in this case, the error is not critical (in a low-priority fix)

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