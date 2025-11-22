Errors, bugs, questions - page 3061
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Faced with a problem on MT4. Actions:
Never had this problem before. MT4 worked like MT5 - it opened when I clicked.
This has started to happen with all open MT4 terminals.
If anyone has encountered it, let me know how to get it back to normal behaviour.
On win8.1 it doesn't reproduce.
On win8.1 it doesn't play.
On the remote machine this only started to happen after some time. Everything was working properly before that. Can't remember changing anything in the OS.
Pleaseinsert the codecorrectly: when editing a post, click the button and paste your code in the popup window
Pasted the code, thanks for the tip.
Why are you writing in the main section if you are sitting on the old terminal? Questions on the old terminal are published only in the special section:MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Why are you writing in the main section if you are sitting on the old terminal?
I didn't.
This bug is about 5 years old:
Gentlemen developers, would you please learn to write the documentation for your system correctly already....
Compilation error
So what's the \ symbol doing there after the comment is closed?
This is a special transfer character and should be ignored in this case, the error is not critical (in a low-priority fix)