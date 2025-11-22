Errors, bugs, questions - page 3057
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Result: 123,321
Expected result: 321
Not sure if this is the right place to post about this, please a moderator will move it to the right thread if necessary. Thank you
Real RoboForex account. We contacted them, they don't know about any free "With broker support" offer for MQL VPS. What does this mean ?
Not sure if this is the right place to post about this, please a moderator will move it to the right thread if necessary. Thank you
Real RoboForex account. We contacted them, they don't know about any free "With broker support" offer for MQL VPS. What does this mean ?
where did you find this "offer" ?
maybe you mean this:
https://start.roboforex.org/clients/services/forex-vps/P.S. there are conditions to be met, not exactly "free", but from the "manufacturer" ))
maybe you should check your account? is it really open at RoboForex?
A compile-time error:
I.e. (*) cannot actually be accessed
where did you find this "offer"?
could be referring to this:
https://start.roboforex.org/clients/services/forex-vps/P.S. there conditions need to be met, not exactly "free" but from the "manufacturer" ))
maybe you should check your account? is it really open at RoboForex?
Thanks for your reply. But it's not the same offer, your link is for standard VPS.
I am talking about mql (Metaquotes) VPS. It appears in MT5 when you use "Register Virtual Server" with a real account.
But RobeForex support doesn't seem to know anything about it.
Thank you for your reply. But it's not the same suggestion, your link is for standard VPS.
I am talking about mql (Metaquotes) VPS. It appears in MT5 when you use "Register Virtual Server" with a real account.
But RobeForex support doesn't seem to know anything about it.
clearly
why do you need a "pad" in the form of Metaquotes VPS?
it's a robo account and a server with them, it seems logical to me
$300 in your account to get a VPS not too much
Constanta
Description
Value
CHARTS_MAX
Maximum possible number of charts opened in the terminal at the same time
100
Actual value: 99.
GN 0 13:52:18.690 testChartsBugs (SP500m,M15) Total charts:99 CHARTS_MAX=100
FE 0 13:52:18.931 testChartsBugs (SP500m,M15) Error opening chart.
CO 0 13:52:18.931 testChartsBugs (SP500m,M15) GetLastError() return 4105
JF 0 13:52:18.931 testChartsBugs (SP500m,M15) Error 4105: Chart opening error.
Please correct:
Constanta
Description
Value
CHARTS_MAX
Maximum possible number of charts opened in the terminal at the same time
100
Actual value: 99.
Does the chart with index 0 not count? Or it does not exist at all?
Does a graph with an index of 0 not count? Or does it not count at all?
Any specific comments on the code (testing methodology) ?