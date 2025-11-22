Errors, bugs, questions - page 3057

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Carriage return does not work (although stated) 
void OnStart()
{
    printf( "123\r321" );
}

Result: 123,321

Expected result: 321

 
Compilation error: 
#import "text.ex5"
#import
int f( string text )
{
    return (text != NULL ? 1 : 2); //Error: '!=' - unexpected token
}
 

Not sure if this is the right place to post about this, please a moderator will move it to the right thread if necessary. Thank you

RoboForex VPS

Real RoboForex account. We contacted them, they don't know about any free "With broker support" offer for MQL VPS. What does this mean ?

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Not sure if this is the right place to post about this, please a moderator will move it to the right thread if necessary. Thank you

Real RoboForex account. We contacted them, they don't know about any free "With broker support" offer for MQL VPS. What does this mean ?

where did you find this "offer" ?
maybe you mean this:

https://start.roboforex.org/clients/services/forex-vps/

P.S. there are conditions to be met, not exactly "free", but from the "manufacturer" ))
maybe you should check your account? is it really open at RoboForex?
Бесплатный VPS-сервер - RoboForex
Бесплатный VPS-сервер - RoboForex
  • RoboForex Ltd
  • start.roboforex.org
RoboForex предоставляет клиентам услугу "VPS-сервер" - бесплатный круглосуточный доступ к удалённому торговому терминалу.
 

A compile-time error:

class A {}; //(*)
class B {
    class A {};
    B() { ::A a; } 'A' - undeclared identifier
};

I.e. (*) cannot actually be accessed

 
Спартак Угланов :

where did you find this "offer"?
could be referring to this:

https://start.roboforex.org/clients/services/forex-vps/

P.S. there conditions need to be met, not exactly "free" but from the "manufacturer" ))
maybe you should check your account? is it really open at RoboForex?

Thanks for your reply. But it's not the same offer, your link is for standard VPS.

I am talking about mql (Metaquotes) VPS. It appears in MT5 when you use "Register Virtual Server" with a real account.

But RobeForex support doesn't seem to know anything about it.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Thank you for your reply. But it's not the same suggestion, your link is for standard VPS.

I am talking about mql (Metaquotes) VPS. It appears in MT5 when you use "Register Virtual Server" with a real account.

But RobeForex support doesn't seem to know anything about it.

clearly

why do you need a "pad" in the form of Metaquotes VPS?
it's a robo account and a server with them, it seems logical to me
$300 in your account to get a VPS not too much

 
Please correct:

Constanta

Description

Value

CHARTS_MAX

Maximum possible number of charts opened in the terminal at the same time

100

Actual value: 99.

void OnStart()
  {
//---
   long prev  ;
   int  total = ChartsTotal(prev);
   ResetLastError();
   if (total<CHARTS_MAX) 
      {
      Print ("Total charts:",total,"  CHARTS_MAX=",CHARTS_MAX);
      //----------------------------------
      long res=ChartOpen(_Symbol,1);
      //----------------------------------
      if (res>0) printf ("new_chart created. id=%i",res);
      else {
            Print ("Error open chart.");
            int err=GetLastError();
            Print ("GetLastError() return ",err);
            if (err== ERR_CHART_CANNOT_OPEN) Print ("Error 4105:"," Chart opening error.");
            ResetLastError();
           }
      } 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int ChartsTotal(long &prev)  
{   
  long next = ChartFirst(); 
  int count = 0;
  // ---------------   
  while(next >= 0 && !IsStopped())
        {
         prev=next;
         count++; 
         next = ChartNext(prev);
        }
  return(count);
}

GN 0 13:52:18.690 testChartsBugs (SP500m,M15) Total charts:99 CHARTS_MAX=100

FE 0 13:52:18.931 testChartsBugs (SP500m,M15) Error opening chart.

CO 0 13:52:18.931 testChartsBugs (SP500m,M15) GetLastError() return 4105

JF 0 13:52:18.931 testChartsBugs (SP500m,M15) Error 4105: Chart opening error.

[Deleted]  
Mikhail Dovbakh:
Please correct:

Constanta

Description

Value

CHARTS_MAX

Maximum possible number of charts opened in the terminal at the same time

100

Actual value: 99.

Does the chart with index 0 not count? Or it does not exist at all?

 
Сергей Таболин:

Does a graph with an index of 0 not count? Or does it not count at all?

Any specific comments on the code (testing methodology) ?

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