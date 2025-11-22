Errors, bugs, questions - page 3067
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Error in the mobile terminal
Error in mobile terminal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
How to contact support?
MetaQuotes, 2021.08.06 14:47
Ask your broker to contact the developers if they have done everything right. So far it looks like a coding problem when sending the news.
Margin coefficient.
The strategy tester has "Own symbol settings for testing". It is not possible to enter a value less than 1 in the "Margin Factor" field. If you try to enter, for example: 0.3300000, the digits are reset and 0.0000000 is entered. In this specific example, broker sets 0.0500000 for the instrument _GAZP during working hours and 0.3300000 during non-working hours. I try to enter my own setting of 0.3300000 to be able to test with the same result at any time, but I get 0.0000000 .
ENUM_ORDER_REASON
Identifier
Description
ORDER_REASON_CLIENT
The order is placed from the desktop terminal.
ORDER_REASON_MOBILE
Order is submitted from a mobile application
ORDER_REASON_WEB
Order is checked out of the web interface
ORDER_REASON_EXPERT
Order is placed from an MQL5 program - Expert Advisor or script
ORDER_REASON_SL
Order placed as a result of a Stop Loss triggering
ORDER_REASON_TP
Order placed as a result of Take Profit
ORDER_REASON_SO
Order placed as a result of a Stop Out event
What proportion of all are allocated orders? Are they placed more often than ORDER_REASON_SO?
Funny joke :)
Funny joke :)
I don't think it's a joke. Could affect case performance...
In switch ? Slava wrote that the fastest access is there. Essentially a direct indexing by number.
Hello. I have noticed that theChartSetSymbolPeriod function doesn't reload the chart with the current symbol and timeframe. Although the documentation says that it should reload. I need to reload the chart and indicator by pressing the button in one of my applications. How can I replace this function?
I am attaching a test application. After running it and pressing the "Reset" button nothing happens. But if input parameter symbol is changed from NULL to any available symbol, the graph will go to it after pressing the button.
Took down all terminals, installed an empty MQ, removed owls and turkeys (even the complete ones), didn't help...
Here's a piece of the log file:
Can you please send me complete log for one or two days in my private message (with startup timestamp and when you have "shutdown") - personal info can be replaced by xxx or similar (whole lines please, don't delete them).
Do I understand correctly, that terminal starts, works, and silently (without update request) closes (crashes)?
In the end the terminal gets the latest version and just runs for a couple of minutes as described above? Or does it end up doing some sort of update with the logs you attached?
Just after uninstalling and reinstalling you have "metatester64.exe' failed [32]" errors shouldn't appear until a new update is released.
In any case, a full log would help a lot to understand what is going on.
Check that you don't have MetaTester64.exe hanging in processes after closing the terminal (MetaTester64 process didn't hang). If it's hanging, close it via Task Manager.
Also add it to exceptions for anti-viruses, as they can also block the file.
For testing purposes, you can make a backup of metatester64.exe and try to remove it (see if they let you remove it or not - some programs, like FAR, even show you who "holds" the file). Then put everything back, or let the terminal update (it will plant a new metatester64.exe).
Margin Factor.
The strategy tester has "Own symbol settings for testing". It is not possible to enter a value less than 1 in the "Margin Factor" field. If you try to enter, for example: 0.3300000, the digits are reset and 0.0000000 is entered. In my example, broker sets 0.0500000 for the instrument _GAZP during working hours and 0.3300000 during non-working hours. I try to enter my own settings of 0.3300000 to be able to test with the same result at any time, but I get 0.0000000 . What can be the reason?
In the next build fractional values will be entered normally.
Thanks for the message.