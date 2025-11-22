Errors, bugs, questions - page 1527
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MikeZv: Что сделать, чтобы коротенькая история от брокера не замещала собой закачанную до того длинную историю ?
You need a deal copier. You work on one terminal it copies to another.
I know better what I need. I have several accounts and have to switch all the time. Among them are accounts with signals, which need to be kept connected at all times (no advice about shared hosting, I know). I partially solved the problem by installing a second MT4 on my computer - switching between terminal windows is faster than switching between accounts. But I have more than two accounts and I think I cannot multiply terminals with impunity. That's why I'm asking about a very specific application I've seen advertised on this site. It said "work with more than one account at a time" or something like that. And there was an offer to download something.
Again about input variables:
Result: You can write anything you want in such an input field.
1. Why is the minimum number of product activations = 5 in the marketplace? Why can't it be set lower? What is the reasoning behind it? Why can't I set 1 or 2 activations?
2. Why is it possible to update product version but not possible to edit product description?
1. Why is the minimum number of product activations = 5 in the marketplace? Why can't it be set lower? What is the reasoning behind it? Why can't you set 1 or 2 activations?
2. Why is it possible to update the product version, but not to edit the product description?
I haven't seen anywhere that when you rent or buy something, they give you at least 5 extra copies!
What kind of balance is this? What is it based on? What exactly is the seller's interest here?
I haven't seen anywhere that when you rent or buy something, they give you at least 5 extra copies!
Again about input variables:
Result: You can write anything you want in such an input field.
What kind of balance is this? What is it based on? What exactly is the interest of sellers here?
I haven't seen anywhere that, when renting or buying something, they give me at least 5 additional copies!
Look at the Apple AppStore, Google Play, the Windows Store - they also offer flexibility in the form of a transparent option to activate a purchased app multiple times from the same account.
And the limits are much higher there.