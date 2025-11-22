Errors, bugs, questions - page 1527

New comment
 

MikeZvЧто сделать, чтобы коротенькая история от брокера не замещала собой закачанную до того длинную историю ?

Switch to a demo account from methaquot back and test there.
[Deleted]  
Vladislav Andruschenko:
You need a deal copier. You work on one terminal it copies to another.
I know better what I need. I have several accounts, and I have to switch all the time. Among them there are accounts with signals that need to be kept connected at all times (no advice about shared hosting, I know). I partially solved the problem by installing a second MT4 on my computer - switching between terminal windows is faster than switching between accounts. But I have more than two accounts and I think I cannot multiply terminals with impunity. That's why I'm asking about a very specific application I've seen advertised on this site. It said "work with several accounts at the same time" or something like that. And there was an offer to download something.
 
vodoleyvl:
I know better what I need. I have several accounts and have to switch all the time. Among them are accounts with signals, which need to be kept connected at all times (no advice about shared hosting, I know). I partially solved the problem by installing a second MT4 on my computer - switching between terminal windows is faster than switching between accounts. But I have more than two accounts and I think I cannot multiply terminals with impunity. That's why I'm asking about a very specific application I've seen advertised on this site. It said "work with more than one account at a time" or something like that. And there was an offer to download something.
 

Again about input variables:

//--- скрипт
#property script_show_inputs

input uint InpPeriod=14;//Period

void OnStart()
  {
      Print(InpPeriod);
  }

Result: You can write anything you want in such an input field.


 

1. Why is the minimum number of product activations = 5 in the marketplace? Why can't it be set lower? What is the reasoning behind it? Why can't I set 1 or 2 activations?

2. Why is it possible to update product version but not possible to edit product description?

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

1. Why is the minimum number of product activations = 5 in the marketplace? Why can't it be set lower? What is the reasoning behind it? Why can't you set 1 or 2 activations?

2. Why is it possible to update the product version, but not to edit the product description?

  1. This is a balance between the interests of buyers and seller.
  2. In the product settings write a comment to the moderator. In that comment you insert the formatted new description and wait. It's done this way for control.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
  1. It is a balance between the interests of buyers and sellers.
What kind of balance is it? What is it based on? What exactly is the seller's interest here?
I haven't seen anywhere that when you rent or buy something, they give you at least 5 extra copies!
 
Aleksandr Novikov:
What kind of balance is this? What is it based on? What exactly is the seller's interest here?
I haven't seen anywhere that when you rent or buy something, they give you at least 5 extra copies!
You just do not fully understand what product activation means. It is not the number of copies. It is the number of installations on the buyer's computer only.
 
Andrey Voytenko:

Again about input variables:

Result: You can write anything you want in such an input field.


Thank you for the message. Corrected
 
Aleksandr Novikov:
What kind of balance is this? What is it based on? What exactly is the interest of sellers here?
I haven't seen anywhere that, when renting or buying something, they give me at least 5 additional copies!

Look at the Apple AppStore, Google Play, the Windows Store - they also offer flexibility in the form of a transparent option to activate a purchased app multiple times from the same account.

And the limits are much higher there.

1...152015211522152315241525152615271528152915301531153215331534...3193
New comment