Errors, bugs, questions - page 3063
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Was pleasantly surprised that this code works:
2021.07.29 05:13:04.680 bugs (AUDUSD,H1) StringClass=Bomba
2021.07.29 05:13:04.680 bugs (AUDUSD,H1) StringClass Element[0]=66=>'B'
2021.07.29 05:13:04.680 bugs (AUDUSD,H1) StringClass Element[1]=111=>'o'
2021.07.29 05:13:04.680680 bugs (AUDUSD,H1) StringClass Element[2]=109=>'m'
2021.07.29 05:13:04.680 bugs (AUDUSD,H1) StringClass Element[3]=98=>'b'
2021.07.29 05:13:04.680 bugs (AUDUSD,H1) StringClass Element[4]=97=>'a'
2021.07.29 05:13:04.680 bugs (AUDUSD,H1) StringClass Element[5]=0=>'
I was pleasantly surprised that this code works:
Here it's not clear how the array is declared and how it works, where the letter codes come from. If you can explain to a nerd)
Tepminal
The number of products displayed is not the same (20 - 23) and the assortment is different! Goliath Mt5 is missing from the terminal. The author is deprived of the right to sell. but the site has this "product".
But the Alarmists are missing, and the links from the terminal get -
Is this normal behaviour?
How do I pull work not done in freelance from the archive!
I spoke to the developers on this issue, they said it would be better to create another one.
I spoke to the developers on this issue and they said it would be better to create another one.
Got it. That's a shame. It takes a long time to find a developer for a difficult job and it goes down in the list and then into the archive - I've been asking for a long time to make it possible to update it and move it up.
Got it. That's too bad. It takes a long time to find a developer for a difficult job and it goes down in the list and then into the archive - I've been asking for a long time to make it possible to update it and move it up.
I don't see the problem. You do not want to waste time talking to those who were in that application? Well, right in the description say it directly, like "here's an old application, please pass by with whom did not work out." I mean, you've got the link...
I don't see the problem. You don't want to waste time talking to people who were on that application? Well, say it right in the description, like "here's an old application, please pass by who you didn't get along with." I mean, you have a link...
Well firstly I am not comfortable - because questions were discussed with candidates and I take their comments into account when communicating with new candidates. Then there are individuals who I found potentially interesting but, let's say, turned down a challenging project in anticipation of their unloading. And, yes, I don't want to waste my time and the time of others in reviewing my application. And I want to see what is not executed in one instance, rather than remembering whether it has already been done or not.
Well firstly I am not comfortable - after all, the issues have been discussed with the candidates and I take their comments into account when communicating with new candidates. Then there are individuals who I have found potentially interesting but have, let's say, given up on a difficult project in anticipation of being unloaded. And, yes, I don't want to waste my time and the time of others in reviewing my application. And I want to see what is not executed in one instance, rather than remembering whether it has already been done or not.
Well, it only remains to repeat the winged phrase "He who wants, he seeks methods. Whoever doesn't want to, looks for reasons."
And in the archive application there is a possibility to continue communication with a certain candidate ... There you can invite him to a new application. If only you wanted to. Otherwise, you just have to wait for manna from heaven. You won't.
Well, it only remains to repeat the winged phrase "Whoever wants to, seeks methods. Whoever doesn't want to, looks for reasons."
And in the archive application there is an opportunity to continue communication with a particular candidate... You can invite him there to a new application. If only you wanted to. Otherwise, you just have to wait for manna from heaven. You won't.
What makes you think I'll wait if I have to do it now? We are talking about changes that will improve the future, and with your approach progress will not come - do things the old way.