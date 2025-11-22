Errors, bugs, questions - page 3060

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Andrei Trukhanovich:

It wasn't displayed anywhere before, so you can call it progress )


It's not so simple though: I thought it was error 147, it turned out to be 199

 

Faced with a problem on MT4. Actions:

  1. I have minimized the terminal.
  2. The EA has Alerted.
  3. I want to see the status of Terminal, I click on it (standard Windows panel below) to expand it.
  4. Only Alert's window appears. I can't see Terminal, until I close Alert window.

Never had this problem before. MT4 worked like MT5 - it opened when I clicked.

This has started to happen with all open MT4 terminals.

If anyone has encountered it, please let me know how to get it back to normal behaviour.

 

Good afternoon. Help me out here. During the test, my Expert Advisor is giving me an error. I am learning how to use it.

2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 2021.01.04 00:05:03 array out of range in 'MultiTrader.mq5' (285,38)

2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 OnTick critical error


And I understand that it's a buffer problem. But I couldn't find it overnight - I need some help from experienced users.





 
Savage14:

Good afternoon. Help me out here. During the test, my Expert Advisor is giving me an error. I am learning how to use it.

2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 2021.01.04 00:05:03 array out of range in 'MultiTrader.mq5' (285,38)

2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 OnTick critical error


And I understand that it's a buffer problem. But I couldn't find it overnight - I need some help from experienced users.

Unfortunately, today's magic ball has a very poor view of line 285. And seriously, how can you help to see the error if you don't show the code.
 
Savage14:

Good afternoon. Help me out here. During the test, my Expert Advisor is giving me an error. I am in training, I just did not know how to use it.

2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 2021.01.04 00:05:03 array out of range in 'MultiTrader.mq5' (285,38)

2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 OnTick critical error


And I understand that it's a buffer problem. But I couldn't find it overnight - I need some help from experienced users.





Out of array size, use a debugger to learn how the code works.
 
Maksim Emeliashin:
Unfortunately line 285 is very hard to see in the magic ball today. And seriously, how can you help to see the error if you don't show the code.

Let me attach the code again

Aliaksandr Hryshyn:
Array size exceeded, use a debugger to study how the code works.

For some reason the PC hangs when debugging

Files:
MultiTrader2.mq5  20 kb
 
Savage14:

I'll attach the code again

For some reason the PC hangs when debugging

An error that is immediately thrown up: You create MANY indicator handles in each tick.

Remember: in MQL5 you MUST create an indicator handle ONE time and you do it in OnInit!

 
SGarnov:

Good afternoon. Help with the EA. If a stop triggered, the Expert Advisor should add it to the next Take order from the history by ID, but it does not add it.

What is wrong with the code?

***

Pleaseinsert the codecorrectly: when editing a post, click on Code and paste your code in the pop-up window
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Вы недавно зарегистрировались и у вас возникли вопросы: Как вставить картинку в сообщение на форуме, как красиво оформить исходный код MQL5, где находятся ваши Личные сообщения? В этой статье мы подготовили для вас несколько практических советов, которые помогут быстрее освоиться на сайте MQL5.community и позволят в полной мере воспользоваться доступными функциональными возможностями.
 
Savage14:

I'll attach the code again

PC hangs when debugging for some reason

Example of how to create a handle for an iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) indicator

MQL5: Примеры.
MQL5: Примеры.
  • 2018.03.03
  • www.mql5.com
В данной теме я соберу пользовательские MQL5 функции по работе с индикаторами, торговые и вспомогательные функции...
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Example of how to create a handle for an iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) indicator

Thank you. Off to chew on it.

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