Errors, bugs, questions - page 3060
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It wasn't displayed anywhere before, so you can call it progress )
It's not so simple though: I thought it was error 147, it turned out to be 199
Faced with a problem on MT4. Actions:
Never had this problem before. MT4 worked like MT5 - it opened when I clicked.
This has started to happen with all open MT4 terminals.
If anyone has encountered it, please let me know how to get it back to normal behaviour.
Good afternoon. Help me out here. During the test, my Expert Advisor is giving me an error. I am learning how to use it.
2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 2021.01.04 00:05:03 array out of range in 'MultiTrader.mq5' (285,38)
2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 OnTick critical error
And I understand that it's a buffer problem. But I couldn't find it overnight - I need some help from experienced users.
Good afternoon. Help me out here. During the test, my Expert Advisor is giving me an error. I am learning how to use it.
2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 2021.01.04 00:05:03 array out of range in 'MultiTrader.mq5' (285,38)
2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 OnTick critical error
And I understand that it's a buffer problem. But I couldn't find it overnight - I need some help from experienced users.
Good afternoon. Help me out here. During the test, my Expert Advisor is giving me an error. I am in training, I just did not know how to use it.
2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 2021.01.04 00:05:03 array out of range in 'MultiTrader.mq5' (285,38)
2021.07.23 05:59:31.991 OnTick critical error
And I understand that it's a buffer problem. But I couldn't find it overnight - I need some help from experienced users.
Unfortunately line 285 is very hard to see in the magic ball today. And seriously, how can you help to see the error if you don't show the code.
Let me attach the code again
Array size exceeded, use a debugger to study how the code works.
For some reason the PC hangs when debugging
I'll attach the code again
For some reason the PC hangs when debugging
An error that is immediately thrown up: You create MANY indicator handles in each tick.
Remember: in MQL5 you MUST create an indicator handle ONE time and you do it in OnInit!
Good afternoon. Help with the EA. If a stop triggered, the Expert Advisor should add it to the next Take order from the history by ID, but it does not add it.
What is wrong with the code?
***
I'll attach the code again
PC hangs when debugging for some reason
Example of how to create a handle for an iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) indicator
Example of how to create a handle for an iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) indicator
Thank you. Off to chew on it.