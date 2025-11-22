Errors, bugs, questions - page 3064
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What makes you think I would wait if I had to do it now? We are talking about changes that will improve the future, but with your approach there will be no progress - just do things the old way.
Alexey, this is the second case when work has fallen into the archive and I would like to continue. Do you think developers leave everything and rush to fix something that has been working for years without any problems?
You look like Don Quixote now...
Alexey, this is the second time the work has been archived and we would like to continue. And you think developers will drop everything and rush to fix something that has been working for years without any problems?
You sound like Don Quixote now.
It's not the first time for me - that's why I used to write about raising a job in the list after editing or by a special button.
I've knocked down a couple of mills along the way, so I don't see anything wrong with being Don Quixote.
Margin coefficient.
The strategy tester has "Own symbol settings for testing". It is not possible to enter a value less than 1 in the "Margin Factor" field. If you try to enter, for example: 0.3300000, the digits are reset and 0.0000000 is entered. In my example, broker sets 0.0500000 for the instrument _GAZP during working hours and 0.3300000 during non-working hours. I try to enter my own settings of 0.3300000 to be able to test with the same result at any time, but I get 0.0000000 . What could be the reason for this?
Greetings all.
Been having trouble with MT5 for a month now, after launching the terminal crashes without any errors, after a few minutes.
Tried different installation files, cleaned installations, cleaned registry, installed bare terminal MQ.
Crashing does not depend on using terminal, it occurs immediately on freshly installed terminal.
At the same time MT4 works without any problems
Greetings all.
Been having trouble with MT5 for a month now, after launching the terminal crashes without any errors, after a few minutes.
Tried different installation files, cleaned installations, cleaned registry, installed bare terminal MQ.
Crashing does not depend on using terminal, it occurs immediately on freshly installed terminal.
At the same time MT4 works without any problems
Before starting remove all indicators and advisors in terminal folders
Remove all indicators and EAs in terminal folders before running
Took all terminals down, installed an empty MQ, removed owls and turkeys (even the complete ones), didn't help...
Here's a snippet from the log file:
Took down all terminals, installed an empty MQ, removed owls and turkeys (even the complete ones), didn't help...
Here's a piece of the log file:
Are you running 64 bit?
Do you have 64 bit Windows?
Yes, it used to work fine
Yes, it used to work fine.
Did you install any video codecs extraneous to it?