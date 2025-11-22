Errors, bugs, questions - page 3058
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Any specific comments on the code (testing methodology) ?
No. Just asking. It seems (?) that index 0 is not taken into account...
Can you explain what THIS means?
No. Just asking. It seems (?) you don't have an index of 0...
Can you explain what THIS means?
You can omit it - as far as I understand it is not actually used
The prev can be omitted - as far as I understand it is not actually used
No. Just asking. It seems (?) you don't count the 0 index...
Can you explain what does it mean?
Which indexes are we talking about?
They don't exist here, neither do the arrays in which they are used.
If you mean using ChartNext, it has
chart_id
[in] isan identifier of the chart. 0 does not mean the current chart. 0 means "return ID of the first chart".
But a special call of this function is not used (it is not clear why such a misleading feature is used at all). After all, it is equivalent to ChartFirst();
It's been like this since yesterday.
And not just on this page...P.S. Not just in this thread.
It's been like this since yesterday.
And not just on this page...P.S. Not only in this thread.
Ctrl +F5 (maybe also + fn)
Didn't click anything, just went in again and it was all displayed.
But there 's still nothing here. The penultimate two posts are "gone".
Just showed there's an unread in this thread. Went in. And there... the last three aren't there at all. Is that a trick?
'iCustom' - wrong parameters count - this is the error I get when callingiCustom ().
are there any restrictions on the number of parameters passed toiCustom ()? - I did not find an answer in Help.
The help only says aboutIndicatorCreate(), the number of parameters should not exceed 64.
'iCustom' - wrong parameters count - this is the error I get when callingiCustom ().
are there any restrictions on the number of parameters passed toiCustom ()? - I did not find an answer in Help.
The help only mentionsIndicatorCreate(), the number of parameters should not exceed 64.
There is a general restriction "The number of parameters passed to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64", so 64-3=61 input parameters respectively.
The general restriction is "The number of parameters transferred to the function is limited and cannot exceed 64", therefore 64-3=61 input parameters
where does the documentation say about this? - I have not found, and, why not display an error message about it when compiling like "the number of 64 parameters in the function has been exceeded"?