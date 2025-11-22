Errors, bugs, questions - page 2998
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I meant the data to calculate the indicator. Don't be sarcastic))))
You cheat.
You cheat.
It works. There was another tip, but I can't find that post now. It works too. Thanks.
I suppose the developers should have reflected such a change in the documentation. Otherwise a simple action can cause some confusion - I determine the time between two events and get it:
hides the chart comment as well?
Thought that if it disturbs someone, it can be overwritten by itself.
Good evening!
Does anyone know what two different order volumes through a slash in the same trade mean?
And a second question: the account is signed for a signal and the provider has these two trades still open. So why were they closed at my place?I am attachingwhat thelog gave out at the time of opening the trades.
What the hell could this be?
Good evening!
Does anyone know what two different order volumes through a slash in the same trade mean?
And a second question: the account is signed to a signal and the provider has these two trades still open. So why were they closed at my place?I am attachingwhat thelog gave out at the time the trades were opened.
What the hell can it be?
The log file should be pasted as a picture. The log file can be attached as a whole file (using the button ) or you can attach it as a code - here is an example of how to take and attach information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Very Glitchy MetaTrader
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, you should first of all show the first three lines of the "Journal" tab.
(Highlight these lines, copy them to the clipboard and paste them into your message using ). It should go like this:
The log file must be attached as an image. The log file must either be attached as a whole file (using the button) or as code - an example of how to take and paste information:
The question remains: What does volume in an open trade of the type: 0.01 / 0.05 mean?
Provider always trades with 0.05 lot, but my orders are opened with 0.04 lot, although my Provider's balance is smaller than mine. My deposit load is 95% - this is still not enough and I need to increase my deposit?
The question remains: What does the volume in an open trade of the type: 0.01 / 0.05.
Provider always trades with 0.05 lot, but my orders are opening with 0.04 lot, even though my Provider's balance is smaller than mine. My deposit load is 95% - is it still not enough and I need to increase my deposit?
You have copied incomplete information.