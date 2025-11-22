Errors, bugs, questions - page 2998

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Alexey Viktorov:

I meant the data to calculate the indicator. Don't be sarcastic))))

You open a new symbol chart. You see the candlesticks on it. You start the indicator, and it doesn't see data and exits the handler until the next tick. On the next tick it sees data and calculates.
It happens...

 
Artyom Trishkin:

It happens...

You cheat.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

You cheat.

I've eaten all the dogs in the yard on this one.
  
Print("sec = ",(int)TimeCurrent());

It works. There was another tip, but I can't find that post now. It works too. Thanks.

I suppose the developers should have reflected such a change in the documentation. Otherwise a simple action can cause some confusion - I determine the time between two events and get it:

 Print(iTime(0,0,0)-iTime(0,0,3));  // Результат: 1970.01.04 00:00:00
                                    // Разобраться можно, но выглядит странно.


 
Is it correct that in hiding price chart mode 
ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW, false)

hides the chart comment as well?

Thought that if it disturbs someone, it can be overwritten by itself.

 
What does the error "occupied by another terminal" mean in the tester ? there is no answer anywhere. What other terminal is occupied? The cloud is switched off for me, there is only optimisation going on.
 

Good evening!

Does anyone know what two different order volumes through a slash in the same trade mean?

And a second question: the account is signed for a signal and the provider has these two trades still open. So why were they closed at my place?I am attachingwhat thelog gave out at the time of opening the trades.

What the hell could this be?

1

2

 
ualder:

Good evening!

Does anyone know what two different order volumes through a slash in the same trade mean?

And a second question: the account is signed to a signal and the provider has these two trades still open. So why were they closed at my place?I am attachingwhat thelog gave out at the time the trades were opened.

What the hell can it be?


The log file should be pasted as a picture. The log file can be attached as a whole file (using the button Attach file) or you can attach it as a code - here is an example of how to take and attach information:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, you should first of all show the first three lines of the "Journal" tab.


(Highlight these lines, copy them to the clipboard and paste them into your message using Code). It should go like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 
Vladimir Karputov:

The log file must be attached as an image. The log file must either be attached as a whole file (using the button) or as code - an example of how to take and paste information:


The question remains: What does volume in an open trade of the type: 0.01 / 0.05 mean?
Provider always trades with 0.05 lot, but my orders are opened with 0.04 lot, although my Provider's balance is smaller than mine. My deposit load is 95% - this is still not enough and I need to increase my deposit?

2021.04.12 10:24:32.081 Signal  '7713677': signal provider performed deal #2274403109 sell 0.05 GBPUSD at 1.37149
2021.04.12 10:24:32.087 Trades  '7713677': market sell 0.05 GBPUSD
2021.04.12 10:24:32.130 Trades  '7713677': accepted market sell 0.05 GBPUSD
2021.04.12 10:24:32.308 Trades  '7713677': deal #162626116 sell 0.05 GBPUSD at 1.37153 done (based on order #195694362)
2021.04.12 10:24:32.322 Trades  '7713677': order #195694362 sell 0.05 / 0.05 GBPUSD at 1.37153 done in 235.826 ms
2021.04.12 10:24:32.336 Signal  '7713677': signal provider deal #2274403109 sell 0.05 GBPUSD at 1.37149 copied
2021.04.12 10:27:44.735 Signal  '7713677': connecting to signal server
2021.04.12 10:27:45.277 Signal  '7713677': different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000, subscriber has 500
2021.04.12 10:27:45.277 Signal  '7713677': different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000, subscriber has 500
2021.04.12 10:27:45.277 Signal  '7713677': signal provider has balance 1 583.42 USD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 1 667.37 USD, leverage 1:500
2021.04.12 10:27:45.280 Signal  '7713677': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 100%
2021.04.12 10:27:45.280 Signal  '7713677': signal provider has position [#2350747325 sell 0.05 GBPUSD 1.37149]
2021.04.12 10:27:45.280 Signal  '7713677': synchronization finished successfully
2021.04.12 10:27:45.477 Signal  '7713677': ping to signal server 37.91 ms
2021.04.12 10:28:57.634 Signal  '7713677': signal provider performed deal #2274407376 sell 0.05 GBPUSD at 1.37204
2021.04.12 10:28:57.638 Trades  '7713677': market sell 0.05 GBPUSD
2021.04.12 10:28:57.684 Trades  '7713677': accepted market sell 0.05 GBPUSD
2021.04.12 10:28:57.857 Trades  '7713677': deal #162626710 sell 0.05 GBPUSD at 1.37211 done (based on order #195695002)
2021.04.12 10:28:57.876 Trades  '7713677': order #195695002 sell 0.05 / 0.05 GBPUSD at 1.37211 done in 237.476 ms
2021.04.12 10:28:57.906 Signal  '7713677': signal provider deal #2274407376 sell 0.05 GBPUSD at 1.37204 copied
 
ualder:

The question remains: What does the volume in an open trade of the type: 0.01 / 0.05.
Provider always trades with 0.05 lot, but my orders are opening with 0.04 lot, even though my Provider's balance is smaller than mine. My deposit load is 95% - is it still not enough and I need to increase my deposit?

You have copied incomplete information.

1...299129922993299429952996299729982999300030013002300330043005...3193
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