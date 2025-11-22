Errors, bugs, questions - page 2991
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I may be behind the times, but I haven't seen this on any other forum. Under the All Posts button, it's usually all posts. And if you somehow want to filter, it's done by the usual noticeable filter field. What's the more logical approach here?
The logic is approximately the following: a person selects language section of the forum for a reason. Therefore, whatever he sees is limited to this particular language, and any extra information will only disturb him. In other cases, you just need to switch the language. And it is an option for you - you need it, you switch it. If you are too lazy to do it, it is not a reason to have the user search for all languages.
The logic goes something like this: a person chooses the language section of a forum for a reason. Therefore, everything he sees is limited to that chosen language and unnecessary information will only disturb him. In other cases, all you have to do is switch the language. And it is an option for you - you need it, you switch it. If you are lazy, it is not a reason to make the user search for all the languages.
The logic is clear. So it is a feature. Thank you.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
General rules and best practices of the Forum.
Alain Verleien, 2021.03.26 17:31
Having an open process for reporting errors is good, and asking for a good technical report is right. But the way Metaquotes has done it is not good and makes most people NOT report bugs, why:
Preparing a reliable, documented and reproducible bug report takes a long time, sometimes VERY long. But how do I know that no one else is doing it? Do I have to read the whole forum? Since there is no central place to look.
I'm still willing to do it IF I get some feedback, which is unlikely. Because when I get an error, most of the time it's because I need to use some function or method provided by MT5 or mql5. When there is an error I might need to find a workaround, if I knew the error would be fixed soon I could put it off.
So what happens now, the most capable coders only report bugs when they have no other choice. We like MT5, mql5, and appreciate all the benefits of working with mql5.com, but we have no time to waste, we don't get paid for beta testers, so some insights from Metaquotes and especially from Renat are welcome. . Basically the bug report needs to be better organised. There is free software to manage this. Why is it so hard for Metaquotes to implement a good solution to manage public bugs ?!
Sergey, if you can, please let Renat know, it is a very reasonable and constructive suggestion.
The logic is clear. So it's a feature. Thank you. (chuckles)
What I don't understand is. First of all, what kind of messages are we talking about? If it's personal, then applying a language filter by default isn't a priori correct! These are my messages. I should see them all! If I'm only interested in messages in a certain language, then I'll choose that filter myself!P.S. There are posts in English and untranslated on the forum from time to time. And why are these posts not filtered? Where is the logic?
What I don't understand is this. First of all, which messages are we talking about?
Here is an example of the following link
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Errors, Bugs, Questions
traveller00, 2021.03.26 14:42In all user posts like https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/traveller00/publications/all
These are all public user posts on the forum=posts.
I gave an example of a link above
These are all public user posts on the forum=posts.
I didn't see any language filters at all on your link. Hence I repeat my question under the abbreviation "P.S."...
Optimization throughMQL5 Cloud Network has stopped working
It just hangs like this, that's all.
Update: Checked the unupdated portable version - before the update the optimization via network works.
Menu table creation doesn't work, no changes in the logs:
The table is created by query.
Latest build at the moment.
Good afternoon. My debugger doesn't see the fields of the main application class, when entering its methods. Also, doesn't see local variables in methods. In the Value column, in the editor, it does:
Expression could not be evaluated
But if I enter this, it sees absolutely all fields. I don't see this problem in other classes in the application. Only, in the main class. Unfortunately, this case cannot be reproduced by an example. I create an arbitrary class, with fields and methods. But the debugger sees everything without any problems. Unfortunately, I'm unable to publish the source code of the project for obvious reasons. The main module consists of approximately 3000 lines. Also, there are more than 20 modules connected to it. Maybe the whole problem is because of the complexity of the main class...? Has anyone had similar cases?
Code generation error 1 1
The problem was found in writing iHigh(a_sSymb,0,+1)(it was a misprint, it should be iHigh(a_sSymb,0,i+1))
The problem was found only by commenting each function gradually.