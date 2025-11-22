Errors, bugs, questions - page 3004

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

MT5 / mql5 reported and confirmed bugs

Alain Verleien, 2021.04.23 17:35

Build 2890. MetaEditor. Moderate.

Profiler on real data for indicator does not work. It starts but does nothing when stopped.

There is no Profiler tab.

 
Alain Verleyen:

I looked at the configuration of the standard EUR/USD symbol from the broker
and as I understand the configuration file values are set in units of currency not less than 1000

In my case EUR/USD 0.1(lot) == 1000(units)
Since the broker has a full lot of 10000.

с1


You have 100 (units)

 Also VolumeMin and VolumeStep is not showing correctly
should be 0.001(lot) == 100(units)
I wish the developers would fix it.

с2


Update: You have USD/JPY but I was not aware of that.

My broker is showingUSD/JPY 0.1(lot) as min == 1000(units)
And volume limit, same as zero.

uj

 
Roman:

Looked at the configuration of the standard EUR/USD symbol from the broker
and as I understand it in the configuration file the values are set in units of currency not less than 1000

In my case EUR/USD 0.1(lot) == 1000(units)
Since the broker has a full lot of 10000.


You have 100 (units) indicated

 Also VolumeMin and VolumeStep is not showing correctly
should be 0.001(lot) == 100 (units)
I wish the developers would fix this.



Update: You have USD/JPY but I was not aware of that.

My broker showsUSD/JPY 0.1(lot) as minimum == 1000(units)
And volume limit is also zero.


There is 10000 multiplication (double to int) and that's ok. But 0 should be 0.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

There are several kinds of sorting, and they are all "correct".

P.S. and also: case-sensitive and non-case-sensitive

Ok, I'll put it simply - I assumed it was unlikely that this sorting was intended

 

Parameter names are mixed up.
Correct in the documentation, not in the function.
Counts correctly if input data is passed as (y, x)

a

aa

aaa

 
There is an obvious bug in MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/368041
There is incorrect positioning of bitmaplabel when the window is not visible (when ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_BRING_TO_TOP) == 0).
Unwanted reset of CCanvas position
Unwanted reset of CCanvas position
  • 2021.04.26
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, i need a canvas in my indicator. The canvas should be pegged to current close. For this, i change it's position in OnCalculate...
 

Two trades are shown on the chart as one. Probably close in time, but the orders are different.


There are a couple of other minor bugs visible here - unreadable font in the header of the bet window and the "Broker commission" pop-up left of the bet window, left of ME.

2875, Linux, Ubuntu 18.04, Wine-stable 6.0.0

Connecting via RDP

[Deleted]  
I have an account opened with MetaTrader5 or whatever it is called and I want to close it.
 

In the new profile design, you can see the sales figures.


 

I have encountered this in Signals.

I haven't seen the option to limit the publication of trading history in the settings.

And it's strange for free Signals to see such an offer to subscribe.

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