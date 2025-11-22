Errors, bugs, questions - page 3004
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MT5 / mql5 reported and confirmed bugs
Alain Verleien, 2021.04.23 17:35
Build 2890. MetaEditor. Moderate.
Profiler on real data for indicator does not work. It starts but does nothing when stopped.There is no Profiler tab.
I looked at the configuration of the standard EUR/USD symbol from the broker
and as I understand the configuration file values are set in units of currency not less than 1000
In my case EUR/USD 0.1(lot) == 1000(units)
Since the broker has a full lot of 10000.
You have 100 (units)
Also VolumeMin and VolumeStep is not showing correctly
should be 0.001(lot) == 100(units)
I wish the developers would fix it.
Update: You have USD/JPY but I was not aware of that.
My broker is showingUSD/JPY 0.1(lot) as min == 1000(units)
And volume limit, same as zero.
Looked at the configuration of the standard EUR/USD symbol from the broker
and as I understand it in the configuration file the values are set in units of currency not less than 1000
In my case EUR/USD 0.1(lot) == 1000(units)
Since the broker has a full lot of 10000.
You have 100 (units) indicated
Also VolumeMin and VolumeStep is not showing correctly
should be 0.001(lot) == 100 (units)
I wish the developers would fix this.
Update: You have USD/JPY but I was not aware of that.
My broker showsUSD/JPY 0.1(lot) as minimum == 1000(units)
And volume limit is also zero.
There are several kinds of sorting, and they are all "correct".P.S. and also: case-sensitive and non-case-sensitive
Ok, I'll put it simply - I assumed it was unlikely that this sorting was intended
Parameter names are mixed up.
Correct in the documentation, not in the function.
Counts correctly if input data is passed as (y, x)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/368041
There is incorrect positioning of bitmaplabel when the window is not visible (when ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_BRING_TO_TOP) == 0).
Two trades are shown on the chart as one. Probably close in time, but the orders are different.
There are a couple of other minor bugs visible here - unreadable font in the header of the bet window and the "Broker commission" pop-up left of the bet window, left of ME.
2875, Linux, Ubuntu 18.04, Wine-stable 6.0.0
Connecting via RDP
In the new profile design, you can see the sales figures.
I have encountered this in Signals.
I haven't seen the option to limit the publication of trading history in the settings.
And it's strange for free Signals to see such an offer to subscribe.