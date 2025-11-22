Errors, bugs, questions - page 2999
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You have copied incomplete information.
Didn't read the request carefully. The first three lines contain no information about the system.
The logbook entries start on the next three lines: Is there somewhere else to look?
Didn't read the request carefully. The first three lines contain no information about the system.
The logbook entries start on the next three lines: Is there somewhere else to look?
Post the full log.
Publish the full magazine.
The character limit doesn't allow you to publish the whole thing. Is there any way of uploading the whole journal as a file and attaching it?
The debugger is not displaying the information correctly. Here is a screenshot
The debugger is not displaying the information correctly. Here's a screenshot
When looking at it, it's clear that the debugger window should show 450, but it shows 50
This is really cool...
Now that's really cool...
Yeah.
colleague, can you tell me if the debugger works for the indicators or not?
It's a small thing, of course, but still.
It started, I think, with 2860.
Linux, Ubuntu 18.04, Wine-stable 6.0.0
Yep.
colleague, can you tell me if the debugger works for the indicators or not?
I don't. Neither do I use it, and I'm busy with python at the moment.
Help me figure out what's wrong with Chrome. It's really slow. It can't load pictures. And it's only happening to mql5.com. FireFox is working fine. I already reinstalled Chrome, cleaned it, removed all widgets. It does not help. Sometimes it starts working fine and then glitches again. I can't even get a screenshot here. Does anyone have this problem?