Errors, bugs, questions - page 2999

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Vladimir Karputov:

You have copied incomplete information.

Didn't read the request carefully. The first three lines contain no information about the system.

The logbook entries start on the next three lines: Is there somewhere else to look?

2021.04.06 15:52:02.001 Trades  '7713677': modify #194420532 buy 0.01 EURUSD -> sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.18400 done in 49.112 ms
2021.04.06 15:52:17.562 Trades  '7713677': modify #194467006 buy 0.01 EURUSD sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.18350 -> sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.18400
2021.04.06 15:52:17.620 Trades  '7713677': accepted modify #194467006 buy 0.01 EURUSD sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.18400 -> sl: 0.00000, tp: 1.18400
 
ualder:

Didn't read the request carefully. The first three lines contain no information about the system.

The logbook entries start on the next three lines: Is there somewhere else to look?

Post the full log.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Publish the full magazine.

The character limit doesn't allow you to publish the whole thing. Is there any way of uploading the whole journal as a file and attaching it?

 

The debugger is not displaying the information correctly. Here is a screenshot


When looking at it, it is clear that the debugger window should show 450, but it shows 50
[Deleted]  
Alexandr Koptelov:

The debugger is not displaying the information correctly. Here's a screenshot


When looking at it, it's clear that the debugger window should show 450, but it shows 50

This is really cool...

 
Сергей Таболин:

Now that's really cool...

Yeah.

colleague, can you tell me if the debugger works for the indicators or not?

 

It's a small thing, of course, but still.

It started, I think, with 2860.

Linux, Ubuntu 18.04, Wine-stable 6.0.0


[Deleted]  
Andrey Dik:

Yep.

colleague, can you tell me if the debugger works for the indicators or not?

I don't. Neither do I use it, and I'm busy with python at the moment.

 
Help me figure out what's wrong with Chrome. It's really slow. It can't load pictures. And it's only happening to mql5.com. FireFox is working fine. I already reinstalled Chrome, cleaned it, removed all widgets. It does not help. Sometimes it starts working fine and then glitches again. I can't even get a screenshot here. Does anyone else have this kind of thing?
Files:
Screenshot_184.png  230 kb
 
Nikolai Semko:
Help me figure out what's wrong with Chrome. It's really slow. It can't load pictures. And it's only happening to mql5.com. FireFox is working fine. I already reinstalled Chrome, cleaned it, removed all widgets. It does not help. Sometimes it starts working fine and then glitches again. I can't even get a screenshot here. Does anyone have this problem?
There was a bug with antivirus that seemed to block c.mql5.com
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