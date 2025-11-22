Errors, bugs, questions - page 3005
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Where did the link to "All messages" in the profile go?
Thank you!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Not normalized prices in MT4
fxsaber, 2021.04.30 10:42
Two different numbers converted to string the same way. Is it a bug?
The situation is similar to this one.
Custom indicator in subwindow, oscillator type.
How to hide the default zero line ?
Coloring the zero line from the GUI, to match the background colour does not work.
setting properties in the indicator, does not work
The numbers are different, but the difference is 17 decimal places, and Print handles only 15 decimal places, so from Print's point of view they are the same
The numbers are different, but the difference is the 17th decimal place, while Print handles only 15 digits, so from the Print point of view they are the same.
Only not Print, but conversion of double to string.
Noticed this. If the forward test data are repeated (the same), when viewing the Backtest for all three variants, only variant (10384.88) will be shown first.
The data for variants with results = 10435 or 10843 are unknown (everything in the reports for variant = 10384)??
Can you tell me how to copy data from pointers correctly?
You need to copy data from one object to another. Then delete the initial object. When you delete the original object, the data in the copy object becomes inaccessible.