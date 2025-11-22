Errors, bugs, questions - page 2993
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Why does the tester window in visual mode not open in full screen mode? - Because the last time I closed it in full screen mode, I start it up and it's not full screen again.
Why does the tester window in visual mode not open in full screen mode? - because the last time I closed it in full screen mode, I start it up and it's not full screen again.
The same can be said about many other windows, in particular when viewing logs: reset auto-size, column widths are never saved. It's like the Stone Age
A couple of questions about publishing in the codebase.
1. Why is the code sent for re-checking, if the source files were not changed (only the description was corrected)?
2. If there is more than one picture in the text, how do I make sure that the correct one will be shown in the forum announcement? Now it seems that the first one in the text is used. But in my case it is a preparatory one and it turns out that it doesn't contain the gist of the publication. Maybe the moderators can edit the announcement (replace the link)?
Quick quick question:
TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED - is this constant overridden/outdated?
is present in the help: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/errorswarnings/enum_trade_return_codesand the compiler says: undeclared identifier
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UPDATE: issue resolved, developers will add this constant
A couple of questions about publishing in the codebase.
1. Why is the code sent for re-checking, if the source files were not changed (only the description was corrected)?
2. If there is more than one picture in the text, how do I make sure that the correct one will be shown in the forum announcement? Now it seems that the first one in the text is used. But in my case it is a preparatory one and it turns out that it doesn't contain the gist of the publication. Maybe moderators can edit the announcement (replace the link)?
Write me what, whom, where ...
The same can be said of many other windows, particularly when viewing logs: auto-size resets, column widths are never saved. It's like the Stone Age.
О! As one of the most, I dare say, Awesome Programmers, can you tell me how difficult it is to save the GUI state when you close the program?
While ships furrow the expanse of the Grand Theatre, realistic ocean waves caress the eye of the trader to demonstrate their capabilities, the interface windows do not retain their size and position!!! what does the taxpayer money of brokerage companies and the nerves of terminal users go to - it is not clear.... and so goes on from year to year. Already over the years MetaTrader has discovered several thousand exoplanets in space, cerne is building a special canister to store antimatter (antimatter was extracted years ago, but there is nowhere to store it), Musk managed to build and crash a bunch of spaceships, and metaquotes still have not made saving position and size windows. Well I don't know how else to reach out.
ZS. A meta editor, I'm actually afraid to use, he may format the disk to his ancestors, then spoil the source code, then even deletes.... I've got thousands of progamers using anything but ME. Why can't you make tooltips not interfere with writing code? like this:
Going to a bookmark does not work if the cursor is on the bookmark line and the code sheet is scrolled so that the cursor is not visible. Is this the intention? - If yes, then there is no use of such bookmarks.
I doubted it, opened another IDE, did the same - no, I thought right: bookmarks don't work properly in ME.
While ships sail the expanse of the Grand Theatre
If they did, all these drawbacks of the windows interface would look like minor misunderstandings
but they wouldn't: how much effort was put into upgrading the debugger and what was the result? Now I need to use it, but I can't - I get the end of the file at the next step (instead of going by the code):
Good old Print() for tracing and for values of variables
the order of the parameters is not correct in the help.