Errors, bugs, questions - page 3000

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Aleksei Beliakov:
There was a bug with the antivirus that seemed to be blocking c.mql5.com

Thank you, Alexei!

 
Gentlemen, help ... why is it that when you enter the code from the wizard you get a lot of errors ... although the codes are correct ...
Files:
IMG20210414122530.jpg  5810 kb
 
Why does the tester give out errors even if everything seems to be written correctly?
 
financion.comission:
please help ... why is it that when i input the code from the master it gives out a bunch of errors ... although the codes are correct

in the topmost message there is a reason: "semicolon expected"

[Deleted]  
financion.comission:
Why does the tester give out errors even if everything seems to be correct?

If it gives you errors, it is not written correctly.

Find the line with the first error, fix it. Try again. It is possible that there will be no more errors at all.

If there are still errors, repeat the procedure...

 
Nikolai Semko:
Help me figure out what's wrong with Chrome. It's really slow. Can't load pictures. And this only happens with mql5.com site. FireFox is working fine. I already reinstalled Chrome, cleaned it, removed all widgets. It does not help. Sometimes it starts working fine and then glitches again. I can't even get a screenshot here. Does anyone else have this kind of thing?

Fixed it as follows. May come in handy in the future.


 
Nikolai Semko:

Fixed it as follows. Might be useful to someone in the future.


Yes, it's the same problem over and over again.
Thanks, I'll give it a try.
 
Nikolai Semko:

Fixed it as follows. May come in handy for anyone in the future.

Ctrl+F5 - reboot with cache reset ;)

First thing to do in case of any glitches.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Ctrl+F5 - reboot with cache reset ;)

First thing to do in case of any glitches.

Man, always use this when updating frontend when running local server in web development, but didn't know that the cache is reset. ))
Thanks, Andrei.

 
since this morning none of the downloaded indicators are working. Uninstalled and reinstalled MT4 in another folder, nothing helps. Who knows what to do?
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