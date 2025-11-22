Errors, bugs, questions - page 3000
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There was a bug with the antivirus that seemed to be blocking c.mql5.com
Thank you, Alexei!
please help ... why is it that when i input the code from the master it gives out a bunch of errors ... although the codes are correct
in the topmost message there is a reason: "semicolon expected"
Why does the tester give out errors even if everything seems to be correct?
If it gives you errors, it is not written correctly.
Find the line with the first error, fix it. Try again. It is possible that there will be no more errors at all.
If there are still errors, repeat the procedure...
Help me figure out what's wrong with Chrome. It's really slow. Can't load pictures. And this only happens with mql5.com site. FireFox is working fine. I already reinstalled Chrome, cleaned it, removed all widgets. It does not help. Sometimes it starts working fine and then glitches again. I can't even get a screenshot here. Does anyone else have this kind of thing?
Fixed it as follows. May come in handy in the future.
Fixed it as follows. Might be useful to someone in the future.
Fixed it as follows. May come in handy for anyone in the future.
Ctrl+F5 - reboot with cache reset ;)
First thing to do in case of any glitches.
Ctrl+F5 - reboot with cache reset ;)
First thing to do in case of any glitches.
Man, always use this when updating frontend when running local server in web development, but didn't know that the cache is reset. ))
Thanks, Andrei.