Errors, bugs, questions - page 3002
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1. On the chart of NZDUSD on TFsM1-M6 starting from a certain date (here ~24.03.2020) theDaily Fibo levels stop appearing when the chart is shifted to the future or the horizontal chart scale is increased by 1 or more units.
There are other types of objects (for example Andrew's Pitchfork) from higher TFs, which disappear on lower TFs even without vertical scaling and with maximum bar compression (horizontal scaling).
2. In the chartof NZDUSD on TFH4 the object of Fibo TimeZones from TFM5 degenerates into one vertical line, but on H6 we see several levels again. It should be logically so: at transitions to older TFsFibo TimeZones should gradually become narrower, until on a certain TF it will grow into one vertical line, and this line will continue to be the same on even older TFs.
None of this should happen, because it should never happen.
I naively thought that all Market Product Writers were aware of the technical life of the MQL-community. It turns out that this is not true even when it comes to sales success.
The way I see it, if you're not on the forum, your competence is probably very low. After all, if you sell, you have to be aware of changes, bugs. There should be questions and so on.
How much crap is being sold...
I naively thought that all Market Product Writers were aware of the technical life of the MQL-community. It turns out that this is not true even when it comes to sales success.
The way I see it, if you're not on the forum, your competence is probably very low. After all, if you sell, you have to be aware of changes, bugs. There should be questions and so on.
How much crap is being sold...
I remember talking to you about it:
Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems and Testing Trading Strategies
Errors, bugs, questions
Igor Makanu, 2021.01.07 10:35
i think the authors are simple geniuses, 90% of top sellers have no questions about the platform at all - hence the codes are written with a natural knowledge )))
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Errors, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2021.01.07 10:37
For questions other accounts.
I don't know what to do with them but I've already done it and I'm not sure if they are right or wrong.
i'm still of the opinion that if a Marketeer asks technical questions in a forum or writes custom articles or publishes good code, then there's a high probability that the products in the Marketeer will fit the description i gave
It seems that you have changed your mind about the qualifications of "sellers"?
For now I stand by my opinion - if a seller in the Marketplace asks questions or writes bespoke articles or writes articles with good code, then there is a high probability that the products in the Marketplace will also match the stated description
I was pretty sure I lived under other accounts, so I'm aware of everything accordingly. Turns out that's far from the case.
Some sell well, but are not at all aware of what and who is on the forum, for example. That is, they just rivet and sell successfully.
If anyone uses CopyTicks in their EAs from Market, let me know. Either in PM, or here (no links).
Almost all EAs have an MT4 counterpart where there is no CopyTicks. Does this mean that CopyTicks are not in demand in trading EAs?
If anyone uses CopyTicks in their EAs from Market, let me know. Either in PM, or here (no links).
Almost all EAs have an MT4 counterpart where there is no CopyTicks. Does this mean that CopyTicks are not in demand in trading EAs?
It's not that they aren't demanded at all, but there's little interest because of lack of understanding how to use it. Not so long ago I wrote an Expert Advisor for futures with the signal based on the processing of ticks. But there is no place to apply them in forex. Therefore, there is no CopyTicks in mql4.
There is nowhere to apply them in forex. That's why there are no CopyTicks in mql4.
I even wrote an article, where I think I showed that it applies to this forex.
I don't deal with bars, so it's quicker to ask.
IsCopyRates limited to the MAX_BARS value?