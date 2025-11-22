Errors, bugs, questions - page 3001

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lavchernov:
Since this morning none of the downloaded indicators are working. Uninstalled and reinstalled MT4 in another folder, nothing helps. Who knows what to do?
 
Nikolai Semko:

Man, I always use this when updating the frontend when running a local server in web development, but didn't know the cache was reset. ))
Thanks, Andrei.

f5 overload, ktrl f5 overload with new cache, macros are not reset, no need to re-login. When I remove cookies normally by clearing history, the permutations are also reset (or rather the links, the permutations themselves remain).

When resetting cookies from one site, do I have to re-login?

Thank you, I didn't know. Often have to. Clearing all the history is often not convenient. Especially the loss of remembered searches) To search all over again)

 

Metatrader and meta-editor, unlike wind, sort incorrectly by name, both with a space and a "_".


 
Andrey Sokolov:

Metatrader and meta-editor, unlike wind, sort incorrectly by name, both with a space and a "_".


Could it be that it's not right on the winnda? I don't understand how 11 can be less than 9 or even more interesting when first 125 and then 19.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Could it be that it's not right in the wind? I don't understand how it can be 11 less than 9 or even more interesting when first 125 and then 19.

When the text is sorted, it is.

 
PapaYozh:

When sorting text this is the case.

Yes, I understand that sorting is by characters... But personally I like it better when the characters are separated by numbers separately. Of course, I understand if a number or a number is between alphabetic characters, then it is normal to sort numbers as characters, but at the end of the text ... personally I do not perceive it well.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Could it be that it's not right in the wind? I don't understand how it can be 11 less than 9 or even more interesting when first 125 and then 19.

The first screenshot is from the wind, where it's right

 
Andrey Sokolov:

the first screenshot from the windup, where correctly

Ahh... yes, that's from the explorer... I've seen this sorting somewhere and therefore try not to make names that differ only by a number at the end of the name. Of course it would be nice to change...
 
Andrey Sokolov:

the first screenshot from the windup, where correctly

Windows can distinguish between text and numbers, MT and ME can't. Didn't seem to bother. Noticed it a long time ago. Therefore numbering by the logic of the largest left digits. Somewhere it is even convenient to branch versions. Number of digits does not matter.
 
Andrey Sokolov:

Metatrader and meta-editor, unlike wind, do not sort correctly by name, either with a space or with a "_".

There are several kinds of sorting, and they are all "correct".

Различия в порядке сортировки: алфавитный, числовой, естественный
P.S. and also: case-sensitive and non-case-sensitive
1...299429952996299729982999300030013002300330043005300630073008...3193
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