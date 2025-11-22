Errors, bugs, questions - page 3001
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Since this morning none of the downloaded indicators are working. Uninstalled and reinstalled MT4 in another folder, nothing helps. Who knows what to do?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Enter moderator, MQL5 developers ... Fix ERROR encrypted by MQL5 urgently ... Now buy or test the program (ex4) and report the error ...
Renat Fatkhullin, 2021.04.15 09:25Sorting it out, please wait a few hours.
Man, I always use this when updating the frontend when running a local server in web development, but didn't know the cache was reset. ))
Thanks, Andrei.
f5 overload, ktrl f5 overload with new cache, macros are not reset, no need to re-login. When I remove cookies normally by clearing history, the permutations are also reset (or rather the links, the permutations themselves remain).
When resetting cookies from one site, do I have to re-login?
Thank you, I didn't know. Often have to. Clearing all the history is often not convenient. Especially the loss of remembered searches) To search all over again)
Metatrader and meta-editor, unlike wind, sort incorrectly by name, both with a space and a "_".
Metatrader and meta-editor, unlike wind, sort incorrectly by name, both with a space and a "_".
Could it be that it's not right on the winnda? I don't understand how 11 can be less than 9 or even more interesting when first 125 and then 19.
Could it be that it's not right in the wind? I don't understand how it can be 11 less than 9 or even more interesting when first 125 and then 19.
When the text is sorted, it is.
When sorting text this is the case.
Yes, I understand that sorting is by characters... But personally I like it better when the characters are separated by numbers separately. Of course, I understand if a number or a number is between alphabetic characters, then it is normal to sort numbers as characters, but at the end of the text ... personally I do not perceive it well.
Could it be that it's not right in the wind? I don't understand how it can be 11 less than 9 or even more interesting when first 125 and then 19.
The first screenshot is from the wind, where it's right
the first screenshot from the windup, where correctly
the first screenshot from the windup, where correctly
Metatrader and meta-editor, unlike wind, do not sort correctly by name, either with a space or with a "_".
There are several kinds of sorting, and they are all "correct".P.S. and also: case-sensitive and non-case-sensitive