Errors, bugs, questions - page 2992
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Having an open process for reporting bugs is good, and asking for a good technical report is right. But the way Metaquotes has done it is not good and makes most people NOT report bugs, why:
Preparing a reliable, documented and reproducible bug report takes a long time, sometimes VERY long. But how do I know that no one else is doing it? Do I have to read the whole forum? Since there is no central place to look.
I'm still willing to do it IF I get some feedback, which is unlikely. Because when I get an error, most of the time it's because I need to use some function or method provided by MT5 or mql5. When there is an error I may need to find a workaround, if I knew the error would be fixed soon I could put it off.
So what happens now, the most capable coders only report bugs when they have no other choice. We like MT5, mql5, and appreciate all the benefits of working with mql5.com, but we have no time to waste, we don't get paid for beta testers, so some insights from Metaquotes and especially from Renat are welcome. . Basically the bug report needs to be better organised. There is free software to manage this. Why is it so hard for Metaquotes to implement a good solution to manage public bugs ?!
Sergei, if you can, let Renat know about it, it's a very reasonable and constructive suggestion.
+1
Sincerely! Unfortunately, reception of bugs from users is now at MQ terribly, more than a year ago I wrote in this thread about the defect, no reply or help, and the bug is still in the terminal.
There is no great desire to report problems and thereby improve the platform with the current approach. It's more practical to find a workaround on your own.
Here is an example of an ignored defect that exists at the moment:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page2670#comment_15391563
The signal has zeroed out profit. ***
Go to the signal and read the notice:
Go to the signal and read the notice:thank you. Interesting. But the style hasn't changed. Why is it like that? It's a mistake.
Need to identify the symbol currently selected in the Market Watch window. Has anyone done this?
You can't do it in MQL...
You can't do it in MQL...
WinAPI.
I once suggested a long time ago for MT tosupport the same principle of changing the vertical scale as in the main window in the sub-windows of the chart. But it never happened.
Now one of the users suggests me to build buttons of scale changing in the product, because it is inconvenient to open the dialog of indicator settings and select fixed values of minimum/maximum.
But this is definitely not a problem with the individual indicator, but a general problem. Maybe someone has already made similar "scaling" sub-windows?