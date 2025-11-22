Errors, bugs, questions - page 2922

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You need to quickly comment out code that already has /* */ inside it. 
void f()
{
  /*
  f();
  */
}

How do I do this?

 
fxsaber:
You have to quickly comment out code that already has /* */ inside it.

How do you do that?

With a multi-line comment, probably not. But with a single-line comment, select all the text and press ctrl+' (the letter e in Cyrillic). It's true that if all the text doesn't fit in one screen, it's also inconvenient.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

With a multi-line comment, probably not. But a single-line comment, select all the text and press ctrl+' (the letter e in Cyrillic). It's true that if all the text doesn't fit in height on one screen, that's awkward too.

Didn't know, and ctrl z back. Thanks) Is there no reverse combination?

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Didn't know, and Ktrl Z back. Thanks) Is there no reverse combination?

Reverse, as in uncommented? ctrl+; (letter g in Cyrillic).
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Reverse, you mean uncomment? ctrl+; (letter g in Cyrillic).

Thank you, helpful.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

With a multi-line comment, probably not. But a single-line comment, select all the text and press ctrl+' (the letter e in Cyrillic). True, if all the text does not fit in height on one screen, it is also inconvenient.

Yes, you have to scroll with your shifter pressed.

 

MT5 build 2715.

Default profile, saved earlier with lots of charts etc. is replaced with some lefty one, apparently the default one.

After another update of Windows 10, forced by it while MT5 terminal is running.

 
fxsaber:

Yes, I have to scroll with my shifter pressed.

I highlight by dragging the clicked ratchet along the line numbering. When pointer goes below the bottom border of the window, it scrolls down. Or from bottom to top, you can also highlight.

 

Good afternoon, please fix the Validator in the Marketplace


 
Alexey Viktorov:

I highlight by dragging the ratchet along the line numbering. When the pointer goes below the bottom edge of the window, it scrolls down. Or from bottom to top, you can also highlight.

It is not convenient, unfortunately.

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