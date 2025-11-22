Errors, bugs, questions - page 2850
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Another glitch, there is movement in the betting window, but no movement in the chart - the time is at 11 o'clock and only 1 bar is drawn!
Is this a problem of the terminal or the crooked hands of the broker?
Added - still a terminal glitch - rebooting helped.
During the evening clearing two charts hang on the terminals installed on different computers - what is the problem???
Glitch in the alerts window - if the top alerts in the list are highlighted with a mouse click - the text of the bottom one is actually displayed, click on the second one from the top - the second one from the bottom, etc.
Hello. Maybe someone is missing notifications too? I don't get notifications when an EA is automatically tested. The testing was successful, but no notifications. I have not changed anything in my profile settings. Maybe the website is under some kind of maintenance?
Everyone's gone missing. I wrote to the forum.
No answer yet?
No answer yet?
Amateurish question. Is this the right behaviour?
Everything seems to be correct (ps: seems to be)
Seems to be correct (ps: seems to be)
Thanks, for some reason I mistakenly thought that protected goes to private after public inheritance.
Glitch in the alerts window - when selecting the top alerts in the list by mouse click - the text of the bottom one is actually displayed, click on the second one from the top - actually the second one from the bottom, etc.
Already wrote about this, developers ignore https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/347385/page34#comment_17891843