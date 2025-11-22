Errors, bugs, questions - page 2850

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Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Another glitch, there is movement in the betting window, but no movement in the chart - the time is at 11 o'clock and only 1 bar is drawn!

Is this a problem of the terminal or the crooked hands of the broker?

Added - still a terminal glitch - rebooting helped.

During the evening clearing two charts hang on the terminals installed on different computers - what is the problem???

 

Glitch in the alerts window - if the top alerts in the list are highlighted with a mouse click - the text of the bottom one is actually displayed, click on the second one from the top - the second one from the bottom, etc.


 
Hello. Maybe someone is missing notifications too? I don't get notifications when an EA is automatically tested. The testing was successful, but no notifications. I have not changed anything in my profile settings. Maybe the website is under some kind of maintenance?
 
Yury Emeliyanov:
Hello. Maybe someone is missing notifications too? I don't get notifications when an EA is automatically tested. The testing was successful, but no notifications. I have not changed anything in my profile settings. Maybe the website is under some kind of maintenance?
All of them have lost. I have written to the forum.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Everyone's gone missing. I wrote to the forum.

No answer yet?

 
Yury Emeliyanov:

No answer yet?


Thanks. It seems to have been fixed.
A couple came in.
 
Amateur question. Is this the right behaviour? 
class A
{
protected:
  int Data;
};

class B : public A {}

class C : public B
{
  void f()
  {
    this.Data = 0; // Работает.
  }
};
 
fxsaber:
Amateurish question. Is this the right behaviour? 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          455.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class A
  {
  public:
  A*a;
protected:
   int               Data;
  };

class B : public A {};
 
class C : public B
  {
   void              f()
     {
      a= new A;
      this.Data = 0; // особенность protected
      a.Data=1;      // особенность protected
     }
  };

class P
  {
   private:
   int               Data;
   public:
   P*a;
   void f()
      {
      a=new P;
      this.Data = 0; // особенность private
      a.Data=1;      // особенность private
      }
  };



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart() {};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Everything seems to be correct (ps: seems to be)

 
Alexandr Andreev:

Seems to be correct (ps: seems to be)

Thanks, for some reason I mistakenly thought that protected goes to private after public inheritance.

 
Aleksey Mavrin:

Glitch in the alerts window - when selecting the top alerts in the list by mouse click - the text of the bottom one is actually displayed, click on the second one from the top - actually the second one from the bottom, etc.

Already wrote about this, developers ignore https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/347385/page34#comment_17891843

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 2560: Улучшения во встроенной системе обучения
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 2560: Улучшения во встроенной системе обучения
  • 2020.08.18
  • www.mql5.com
В пятницу 24 июля 2020 года будет выпущена обновленная версия платформы MetaTrader 5...
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