Errors, bugs, questions - page 2851
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An update of the home page today. It has become quite inconvenient for me.
Can you tell me how to see the latest updated topics on the forum? Maybe it's a matter of habit, but it's become quite inconvenient now.
Maybe someone can write some addon for Chrome to remove all unnecessary things from the main page?
An update of the home page today. It has become quite inconvenient for me.
Can you tell me how to see the latest updated topics on the forum? Maybe it's a matter of habit, but it's become quite inconvenient now.
Maybe somebody can write some addon for Chromium to remove all unnecessary things from the main page?
It has been available for a long time now. AdblockPlus.
I set up my page so that I can only see what I need.
It's been around for a while now. AdblockPlus.
I've set up my page so that I only see what I need to see.
Thanks, I'll give it a try.ZS How do you determine if a topic has been read?
Thanks, I'll give it a try.ZS How do you determine that the topic is read?
If a topic is totally uninteresting, I just go to the first one I haven't read and immediately click "back", so the topic is marked as read. It's easier to read the bolded topic titles than to look for an interesting topic among the highlighted ones.
If a topic is completely uninteresting, I simply go to the first unread topic and immediately click "back", so the topic is marked as read. It's easier to read the bolded topic names than to look for an interesting topic among the highlighted ones.
So now there are no bold or other indications of readability.
So now there is no bolding or other indication of readability.
ps; I see where you don't see highlighting. Go to the forum and don't go back to the home page of the site.
In red unread/viewed. Blue "read"
This has always been the case. But agree (if you wish - I don't insist) that an unread thread in bold is much more visual than looking up arrows about unread posts in a thread.
This has always been the case. But agree (if you wish - I don't insist) that an unread thread in bold is much more visual than looking at arrows for unread posts in a thread.
You don't have to look at them. All is normally seen. It's true I've made the scale larger, but then the normal font doesn't differ from the normal one. I'm at 110% now.
You don't have to look anywhere. You can see everything all right. But I used to make the scale bigger, and then the normal font was the same as the normal one. Now I've got it set at 110%.
For me it's already large - my eyes get tired when not everything is in front of them, and it's hard to read with my head.