Errors, bugs, questions - page 2848

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Check the settings of the graph itself: right click on the graph and ... You are sure to have this button pressed on the graph:

Press it.

Or it turns out that this button (history auto-update) has no effect on anything and I need to additionally disable the history on each new chart? It is not logical.

 
SEM:

Or does it mean that this button (history auto-update) has no effect on anything and I need to additionally disable the history on each new chart? It is not logical.

Click the button for the current chart.
History can be set separately and independently for each chart
 
Dmi3:

I'm having problems with the timeseries access functions, too. Wrote here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/349654

Is this on the latest build? The problem seems to have the same roots as the one I described.

 
Is there any setting for code-completion in ME, like "acceptSuggestionOnEnter=false" from VS? It's really annoying when the first hint is substituted by Enter instead of the string translation, which is usually inappropriate.
 
Dzmitry Mihdaliou:
Hello. Changed my leverage from 1:2000 to 1:500. Why has the leverage not changed in MQL5.

May have to wait for 24 hours.

 

Someone recently demonstrated a tooltip shifted to the left halfway down the screen. Looks like they've brought it to its logical conclusion - now it's completely off the screen

Screen resolution: 1024x768. Scale: 125%.

 

The script collects information on all running EAs. How can I find out the compilation date of a third-party EX5?

Or its #description?

 
fxsaber:

The script collects information on all running EAs. How can I find out the compilation date of a third-party EX5?

Or its #description?

file modification date or creation date, whichever is greater, winapi

no way

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

the date the file was modified or created, whichever is greater, winapi

This date is often the time the EA was downloaded and not the time it was compiled.

There are two EX5s of the same name. Which one is fresher is not clear.

 
It was a compilation error: 
class A {
        static int i; //
} a; //Error: unresolved static variable 'A::i'
int A::i; //(*)
as follows: 
class A {
        static int i;
};
class B : A {
} b; //нормально
int A::i; //(*)

is fine. What's the fundamental difference? Both have a string (*) at the very end.

That is, it's not just an oversight about which there's no need to remind us, but some hidden error

1...284128422843284428452846284728482849285028512852285328542855...3193
New comment