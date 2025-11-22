Errors, bugs, questions - page 2847
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Bug in version MT5 x64 build 2592, it is impossible to add all trades to open charts from history as in previous versions of the program. The add trades by selected symbol function does not add trades to the chart, but opens a new chart with a default template (what to do if you want to add trades to the chart with a non-default template?). The function of transferring a trade to the chart (left button) does not work; I take a trade with the left button, transfer it to the chart and nothing happens.
Always try to log all the data first (if there is an error). You have hidden everything in your code.
Today is Monday, running the script,
build 2361 (x32).
The right number should be 09.09.2020 - there is no such number in the array, and in general there is a dump.
My terminal was updated on Sunday and went to hibernation on Monday before the opening of the trading session.
I will now restart the terminal.
Same result.
But 2560 (x64) shows the correct number today.
What is the reason???
Added:
Deleting the history cache didn't help, deleting the history completely did.
Attaching history archive to reproduce error.
Added:
Clearing failed on 2560 (x64) as well!
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Bug in version MT5 x64 build 2592, it is impossible to add all trades to open charts from history as in previous versions of the program. The add trades by selected symbol function does not add trades to the chart, but opens a new chart with a default template (what to do if you want to add trades to the chart with a non-default template?). The function of transferring a trade to the chart (by using the left mouse button) is not working; I take a trade by using the left mouse button and transfer it to the chart, but nothing happens.
Any comment from the technical support?
Addendum to this error:
History - show on the chart (disable auto update) - when opening (closing) of 1 trade, the remaining trades are added to the chart although auto update is disabled.
Interesting behavior of the calendar on the chart, candle time and news time do not coincide.
is there any comment from tech support?
Addendum to the bug:
History - show on chart (disable auto update) - at opening (closing) of 1 trade other trades are added to the chart although auto update is disabled.
Interesting behavior of the calendar on the chart - candle time and news time do not coincide.
Check the settings of the chart itself: right click on the chart and ... You have definitely pressed this button on the chart:
Press it.
Today is Monday, running the script,
build 2361 (x32).
The right number should be 09.09.2020 - there is no such number in the array, and in general there is a dump.
My terminal was updated on Sunday and went to hibernation on Monday before the opening of the trading session.
I will now restart the terminal.
Same result.
But 2560 (x64) shows the correct number today.
What is the reason???
Added:
Deleting the history cache didn't help, deleting the history completely did.
Attaching history archive to reproduce error.
Added:
Clearing failed on 2560 (x64) as well!
Here I am having problems with the timestamp access functions working too. Wrote here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/349654