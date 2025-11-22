Errors, bugs, questions - page 2857
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)))))
What does telepathy have to do with it?
There is an array, it is initialised and used without any problems. Everything works. But on the other hand, on exit, such a catastrophe occurs...
Everything was checked. But the difference between the way the analyzer behaves in the optimization mode and single run is evident. The question is why? If there is something wrong somewhere, somehow, it must be wrong both ways. Isn't it?
100% sure that everything is checked ?
I see it going outside the array boundary.
You double-click on the corresponding pass in the optimization table and get a single run log, with all the details - why the initialization failed - specifying row and column.
If only it were that easy )))) I have only 5 rows in my optimization. That's out of 19600!
Running any of these runs shows no errors.
I don't know about the others, but in the build of 17.09.2020 the algorithm for determining the speed of the tester depending on the adjustment of the slider has, in my opinion, been improved. It's more comfortable now! ) Thanks!
If only it were that easy )))) I only have 5 lines in optimisation. That's out of 19600!
And running any of these runs doesn't give any errors.
Well, why such runs don't get to optimization result table and how to run them for debugging (the need in which, as we see, occurs) - only MQ gentlemen can tell you (just as a hunch: look in context menu, if any filters are not enabled). In your case, you first need to edit the code to a more correct state, as suggested here:
Well, why such passes are not included in optimization result table and how to run them for debugging (the need for which, as we see, occurs) - can only tell gentlemen from MQ (only as a guess: look in context menu to see if any filters are enabled). In your case, you first need to edit the code to a more correct state, as suggested here:
That's exactly what I did ))) С -1.
That's exactly what I did ))) С -1.
Is the error still there? Without running a separate pass, you can't see its logs. If the filters are removed and the pass still doesn't show up in the optimisation results list so it can be run to investigate, it's up to MQ.
Recommend an MT5 trading server where demo trades can be made on weekends.
emulation of a custom or synthetic symbol, trading demos are tied to a real-time trading session. On weekends only history access is possible.
emulation of a custom or synthetic symbol, trading demos are tied to a real-time trading session. Only history can be accessed on weekends.
Cryptocurrencies must be ticking.