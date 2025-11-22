Errors, bugs, questions - page 2843
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Isn't the standard way of doing things: shortcut properties, change icon, choose from a bunch of those in the terminal itself or in other files?
Not suitable, because the icon needs to contain at least some information about the account to which the terminal is connected.
Recommend an alternative taskbar to be able to work comfortably in Win10 with a large number of terminals open.
So far, the best solution I've found is WIN+TAB. There you can immediately see screenshots of all running applications and their headers. I use headers as a guide.
Try to create a new desktop - google "Win10 Virtual Desktop".
maybe this will solve the problem without any third party software, hotkey switch with Ctrl + Win + left / right arrow
UPD:https://remontka.pro/virtual-desktops-windows-10/
try creating a new desktop - google " Win10 virtual desktop "
maybe this will solve the problem without third party software, hotkey switch with Ctrl + Win + left / right arrow
Unfortunately, this is not a solution as it is entirely the same as the original desktop, which will only run Terminals. That said, the Terminals are not differentiated from each other on the taskbar.
Unfortunately, this is not the solution, as it is entirely the same as the original desktop, which will only run the Terminals. That said, the Terminals are not differentiated from each other on the taskbar.
no, that's not how it works.
create a desktop, press Win + TAB and the desktops at the top and the applications below
you put one terminal on one desktop and another terminal on the second one
and then when you switch desktops you always go to the terminal you want
By the way, didn't know, just checked - desktops can freeze, click the mouse on the desktop name after Win + TAB
UPD: I just launched MT4 and MT5 and signed desktops... now I can't change the wallpaper using internal tools
I didn't know by the way, but I checked - the desktops can hang, click on the desktop name after Win + TAB
It's a good feeling when i've got a desktop and i've tried to open it with a click of the mouse... UPD: i've just launched MT4 and MT5 and i've signed desktops....not sure i can change the wallpaper with the standard tools
I liked the signatures. Cool, thanks!
Loved the captions. Cool, thanks!
the principle is different here - you use desktops and do NOT use the taskbar - it is not needed, i.e. applications (terminals) do not minimize, but simply by Win + TAB switch to your terminal which is already expanded to the entire window
please
When several terminals are running, the icons make it impossible to tell which account corresponds to which one.
In the screenshot, there are two terminals running. We have to create a Terminal.ico. Probably, it is easy for knowledgeable people. I am agonising.
Is it possible to make some distinction in this icon - an account number or something dynamic, like in Tester?
Is there any utility that somehow allows to change icons of already running programs?
ZZY Something similar for Terminal.
When several terminals are running, the icons make it impossible to tell which account corresponds to which one.
In the screenshot, there are two terminals running. We have to create a Terminal.ico. Probably, it is easy for knowledgeable people. I am struggling with this.
A set of icons with letters and numbers attached.
I also recommend trying MT4BAR, it's a sort of terminal manager.
A set of icons with letters and numbers attached.
A great selection of icons, Thanks! Can be quickly assigned to Terminals.
I also recommend trying MT4BAR, it's kind of like a terminal manager.
The documentation says it's for MT4.
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