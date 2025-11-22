Errors, bugs, questions - page 2849
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The error is the same, but the messages are different What difference does it make?
Is this a legal way to reach the protected constructor? I am wondering again out of ignorance.
This date is often the time the EA was downloaded and not the time it was compiled.
There are two EX5s of the same name. Which one is fresher is not clear.
You can see the version with your eyes:
Whether it is possible to read it programmatically - I don't know.
Another glitch, there is movement in the betting window, but no movement in the chart - the time is at 11 o'clock and only 1 bar is drawn!
Is this a problem of the terminal or the crooked hands of the broker?
Added - still a glitch in the terminal - reloading helped.
You can look at the version with your eyes
Thanks, knowledge of the EX5 hat format is lacking, of course.
Is this a legal way to reach the protected constructor? I'm wondering again out of ignorance.
No, I just noticed '$A'. Why is there a $ symbol here? It's some kind of non-standard designation.
Question: How do you get an error
If 0.01 lot is explicitly specified when opening orders.
Checks for maximum and minimum lots are made, for total volume too...
Question: How do you get an error
If 0.01 lot is explicitly specified when opening orders.
Checks for maximum and minimum lots are made, for total volume too...
Maybe the lot pitch?
Checks are made and the pitch of the lot ... All checks done...