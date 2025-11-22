Errors, bugs, questions - page 2853
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Good afternoon, all. Please help me to solve the following problem.
There are two MT5 terminals on the virtual machine. One is working with broker A, the other with broker B. The same bot is running on both terminals. Everything was fine until yesterday when I updated to version 2615.
The terminal working with broker A worked and still works, but the terminal with broker B hangs. That is, after start-up works for some time normally, then hangs. In the logs after the hangs the following record:
PJ 1 11:18:36.886 Network '67003410': connection to RoboForex-ECN lost MP 0 11:18:37.656 Network '67003410': authorized on RoboForex-ECN through Europe #2 (ping: 98.08 ms, build 2560) RN 0 11:18:37.656 Network '67003410': previous successful authorization performed from 91.217.110.2 on 2020.09.22 07:16:34 DR 0 11:18:37.768 Network '67003410': terminal synchronized with RoboMarkets Ltd: 2 positions, 0 orders, 121 symbols, 0 spreads IM 0 11:18:37.768 Network '67003410': trading has been enabled - hedging mode EK 1 11:20:38.099 Network '67003410': connection to RoboForex-ECN lost ES 0 11:20:38.674 Network '67003410': authorized on RoboForex-ECN through Europe #2 (ping: 98.08 ms, build 2560) FQ 0 11:20:38.674 Network '67003410': previous successful authorization performed from 91.217.110.2 on 2020.09.22 07:18:36 FM 0 11:20:38.784 Network '67003410': terminal synchronized with RoboMarkets Ltd: 2 positions, 0 orders, 121 symbols, 0 spreads GR 0 11:20:38.784 Network '67003410': trading has been enabled - hedging mode OH 1 11:22:39.328 Network '67003410': connection to RoboForex-ECN lost CR 3 11:22:55.243 NetDispatcher thread timeout reached possible deadlock [15]
why does a compilation error occur?
Why does a compile-time error occur?
double
double
OK. Thanks.
Checked, it is.
Tell me, have the developers of Metatrader 5 broken indicator buffers in the latest update? Or is it something wrong with my head?
The point is that all the arrow indicators that don't have full recalculation on a new bar have started producing the same glitch. The arrows start multiplying like rabbits on the adjacent bars on the new bar. Example attached.
Only complete recalculation of the indicator on a new bar helps.
Tell me, have the developers of Metatrader 5 broken indicator buffers in the latest update? Or is it something wrong with my head?
The point is that all the arrow indicators that don't have full recalculation on a new bar have started producing the same glitch. The arrows start multiplying like rabbits on the adjacent bars on the new bar. Example attached.
Only complete recalculation of the indicator on a new bar helps.
Replace this nonsense
with this nonsense.
>>Thereare two MT5 terminals onthe virtual machine.One is working with broker A, the other with broker B. Both terminals are running >>the same bot. Everything was fine until yesterday, until I updated to version 2615.
Got back version 2560, everything works fine, no freezes or deadlocks.
Are the developers even responding to messages?
>>Thereare two MT5 terminals onthe virtual machine.One is working with broker A, the other with broker B. Both terminals are running >>the same bot. Everything was fine until yesterday, until I updated to version 2615.
Got back version 2560, everything is working fine, no hangs or dead-locks.
Are the developers even responding to messages?
Have you reported any technical details to understand or reproduce?
Questions without details are almost always left without our attention.