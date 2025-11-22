Errors, bugs, questions - page 2845
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Process Explorer shows a third value. I continue to believe the MQ.
Is there any way to copy the data from the optimisation tab of the tester to the clipboard ( write it to a file?)?
ZS: need sorting by several columns of a large number of optimization passes for analytics, the tester is not able to
UPF: The question is something else... where are the opt-files docs , i need them ( opt-files)
UPF: The question is different... I need the docs for the opt files
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26223
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26223
Yeah, that's probably what I'm looking for.
Thanks, I will think about it.
UPD: too bad your library uses undocumented info, flipped through the topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26223
I've been looking into the opt file format, didn't feel like it yet
Tried and succeeded in converting tester XML export file in 2 clicks in SQLite:
- opened the XML file in Excel, then saved it as a csv
- ran DB Browser for SQLite - create new DB --> import csv (check the first line of the column names)
- saved, now you can work with SQLite via DB Browser for SQLite , or via ME or from MQL5 - tested it opens without problems
Build 2592
Really? What colour scheme are they using?
TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED shows a value almost twice as high as Task Manager. Who can you trust?
Which dispatcher column are you looking at?
Which dispatcher column are you looking at?
This one.
Can you share the batch file that will compile all mq4/mq5 files in a selected folder (including subfolders)? I need a variant for MQL Protector as well (even batch compilation in ME a la CTRL+F7 is not available).
To build in the current folder I use this
TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED shows a value almost twice as high as Task Manager. Who can you trust?
There are quite a few different memory types, Working set, Private, Private working set. Maybe it's the indication of different types.
This one.
There are quite a few different memory types, Working set, Private, Private working set. Maybe it's a matter of displaying different types.
Yeah, we need to look at the details. It seems that virtual memory is also taken into account.
But I haven't seen an exact match at any time (with any column combinations).
To build in the current folder I use this
It works, thanks! I'll keep an eye on the subfolders.