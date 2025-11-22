Errors, bugs, questions - page 2845

New comment
 
A100:
It's a matter of faith

Process Explorer shows a third value. I continue to believe the MQ.

 

Is there any way to copy the data from the optimisation tab of the tester to the clipboard ( write it to a file?)?

ZS: need sorting by several columns of a large number of optimization passes for analytics, the tester is not able to


UPF: The question is something else... where are the opt-files docs , i need them ( opt-files)

 
Igor Makanu:

UPF: The question is different... I need the docs for the opt files

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26223

TesterCache
TesterCache
  • www.mql5.com
MT5-тестер автоматически сохраняет оптимизационные кеши (данные оптимизации) в файлах  Tester\cache\*.opt . И умеет экспортировать/импортировать их. Данная библиотека позволяет работать с этими данными. Сценарии Вывод более полных данных, чем это предоставляет MT5-тестер. Создание критериев оптимизации в любое время после проведенной...
 
fxsaber:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26223

Yeah, that's probably what I'm looking for.

Thanks, I will think about it.


UPD: too bad your library uses undocumented info, flipped through the topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26223

I've been looking into the opt file format, didn't feel like it yet

Tried and succeeded in converting tester XML export file in 2 clicks in SQLite:

- opened the XML file in Excel, then saved it as a csv

- ran DB Browser for SQLite - create new DB --> import csv (check the first line of the column names)

- saved, now you can work with SQLite via DB Browser for SQLite , or via ME or from MQL5 - tested it opens without problems

[Deleted]  

colour

Build 2592


Really? What colour scheme are they using?

 
fxsaber:
TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED shows a value almost twice as high as Task Manager. Who can you trust?

Which dispatcher column are you looking at?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Which dispatcher column are you looking at?

This one.

 
fxsaber:
Can you share the batch file that will compile all mq4/mq5 files in a selected folder (including subfolders)? I need a variant for MQL Protector as well (even batch compilation in ME a la CTRL+F7 is not available).

To build in the current folder I use this

set COMPILER="C:\Program Files\MT5Forex\metaeditor64.exe"
for %%f in ("*.mq5") do %COMPILER% /compile:%%f



fxsaber:
TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED shows a value almost twice as high as Task Manager. Who can you trust?

There are quite a few different memory types, Working set, Private, Private working set. Maybe it's the indication of different types.

 
fxsaber:

This one.

traveller00:

There are quite a few different memory types, Working set, Private, Private working set. Maybe it's a matter of displaying different types.

Yeah, we need to look at the details. It seems that virtual memory is also taken into account.

But I haven't seen an exact match at any time (with any column combinations).

 
traveller00:

To build in the current folder I use this

It works, thanks! I'll keep an eye on the subfolders.

1...283828392840284128422843284428452846284728482849285028512852...3193
New comment