Errors, bugs, questions - page 2846
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First time I've encountered such a long check for a new beta.
18 seconds.
It's always been like this (fast).
ZS It's not available now.
Build 2592
Really? What colour scheme are they using?
just as well! )))
https://youtu.be/8Kr23RvT--k
Build 2560 (x64)
Today 07.09.2020 - getting the result
Build 2361 (x32)
Correct result gives 2361, today is Monday, no weekend bars and build 2560 takes into account virtual weekend bars. Please correct this critical inaccuracy!
First, paste the output of the intermediate results and show what's wrong with them:
Output
I don't see any weekend bars here
First, insert the output of the intermediate results and show what's wrong with them:
Output
I don't see a weekend here.
The problem was on Monday and was gone on Tuesday!
The fact is that on different terminals the script showed different value.
So I have to either wait for Monday and try to reproduce it or simulate Monday - but what's the best way to do it?
I suppose the problem is that on weekends some events happen (on broker's server) and indicators are rebuilding on the chart, but there is no change in quotes history. Maybe the terminal takes into account these events, if it is on at the weekend, caches them, and then resets them after a while or when re-opening?
So it's either wait for Monday and try to reproduce, or simulate Monday - but how best to do it?
Always try to log all the data first (if there is an error). You have hidden everything in your code.
Okay. The request was on minute bars on the Si-9.20 futures
is there any way for the tester to know that the optimisation has ended? - or the user has pressed the stop button or the optimisation runs are over
OnTesterDeinit.
Guys.
There is a problem in MT4 (1280) with changing symbol or TF.
If I use change of TF and symbol from the Expert Advisor - everything changes quickly!
As soon as I use an additional indicator (I found it in the Internet), when I change symbol or TF, the terminal hangs for 10 seconds.
I checked with any panels (my own and other EA's) and the same result is always the same, when changing the TF or symbol the terminal hangs for 10 seconds, and the EA is deinitialized, i.e., it is not reinitialized.
I have attached the example of an indicator for the change of TF. I also attached the information panel found in the Internet (an old alien one)
Try it with your own panels.
In MT5 everything is fine!
here is an example:
1. I press on a chart to change TF/symbol from ChartSetSymbolPeriod! - I get a hang for 10 seconds,
2. After that, the EA is deinitialized (EA with a panel, any, just a chart)
3. I press again to change the same TF *(same button on the chart) and everything is initialized.
If these actions are done from the EA (ChartSetSymbolPeriod), there is no problem
An example in the video.
Expert Advisor changes TF - no problems.
Indicator changes TF - no problems with freezing.
I have checked several panels of demos - all the same.
Most likely it is a bug in mt4.
MT5 build 2596 of 10 Sep. 2020 is doing something strange.
The indicators compiled with this build work quite correctly,
they turn into something nonsense and stop counting correctly.
Am I the only one who has this problem or is there more?