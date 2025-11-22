Errors, bugs, questions - page 3024
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SymbolInfoMarginRate ? And count the margin by hand, something like.
Tried it. Doesn't always help.
How do I get the value of this field in MT5 that I can see in MT4?
Share the function that always produces the correct margin value. OrderCalcMargin lies, unfortunately. This is not the panacea.
Is this field available in mql4?
Is this field available in mql4?
Not directly, no.
Not directly, no.
Not direct is also a pain in the ass...
Why doesn't SymbolInfoMarginRate always help?
Why doesn't SymbolInfoMarginRate always work?
This script gives out 1000.
It should give out 2000.
There's another trick with margin in MT5.
I do not understand why ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL is so wrongly calculated.
How comeACCOUNT_LEVERAGE is inENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER and not inENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE?
It's leverage. The level of margin is something else entirely. I can't tell from memory how it's counted, but it's not the same.
I think 999.17 is
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL
Account margin level as a percentage
double
This script gives out 1,000.
It's supposed to give 2,000.
And if you multiply by the initiation margin, from the snapshot in the next post, you get exactly 2000
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