Errors, bugs, questions - page 2854

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Renat Fatkhullin:

Have you given any technical details to be understood or reproduced?

Questions without details are almost always left without our attention.

Renat, can I ask you a question about the indicator? At the first pass (prev_calculate==0) is the indicator obliged to load the history without any gaps between the bars?

Now I often encounter situations when during the next pass to the right part of the chart the bars are loaded additionally. Roughly speaking - on the first pass of the indicator in the time array from OnCalcvulate the latest date is 2020.09.16, and on the second tick it is today's date.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Renat, may I ask you a question about the indicator? At the first pass (prev_calculate==0) is the indicator obliged to load the history without gaps between the bars?

Now I often catch situations when during the next pass to the right part of the chart the bars are loaded additionally. Roughly speaking, in the first pass of the indicator in the time array of OnCalcvulate, the latest date is 2020.09.16, but on the second tick it is today's date.

What do you mean by "must load"? To initiate data synchronization process on request - yes, it must. Prepare the data BEFORE the "first pass" - no.

Read reference:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/timeseries_access

Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / Организация доступа к данным
Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / Организация доступа к данным
  • www.mql5.com
Прежде чем ценовые данные будут доступны в терминале MetaTrader 5, их необходимо получить и обработать. Для получения данных требуется подключение к торговому серверу MetaTrader 5. Данные поступают с сервера по запросу терминала в виде экономно упакованных блоков минутных баров. Механизм обращения к серверу за данными не зависит от того, каким...
 
Alexey Viktorov:

Replace this nonsense

with this nonsense.

This has nothing to do with the question. And if you decided to be clever, I have two questions for you Why do I need zeros in the indicator buffer? My way is more reliable, tested, why should I use yours with non-guaranteed results?

 

Is there any way to make any number of input parameters in a program or any number of enums in an enum with the directives #define, #ifndef and others


type of

#define  TOTAL_PARAMS = 10;
#define MAKE_ENUM ( )   ABRAKADABRA


and at compile time it creates

enum E{

param1, //text 1
 
param2, //text 2

param3, //text 3

...

param9 //text 9

};
 
Konstantin Efremov:

This has nothing to do with the question at all. And if you decided to be clever, I have two questions for you Why do I need zeros in the indicator buffer? My way is more reliable, tested, why should I use yours with non-guaranteed results?

Then replace it with this. 

  if(prev_calculated == 0)
    ArrayInitialize(Arrows, EMPTY_VALUE);

I thought you'd know how to replace the zeros.

That's exactly the point of the question. First, your loop is disastrously slow. Second, your condition is not always satisfied when it's needed. Replace it and see the result. And then I'll get smarter.

 

There is no withdrawal/replenishment data on the Growth chart in the Signals statistics (delayed by several hours). However, the Balance/Assets charts show this data.

Synchrony would be desirable.

 

If there is more than one picture in one forum post, you have to click on each one to see the full screen pictures.

It would be better if you could switch between them LEFT/RIGHT. This is especially useful when you want to compare the pictures with each other.

[Deleted]  

Two questions.


After several optimisations, a tab is stuck.

All of them closed, but this one won't close. I hope that after restarting the terminal it can be closed after all....

P.S. This tab is gone after restarting the terminal.

Question two.

Why during optimization an error pops up

2020.09.24 13:43:15.115 Core 5  pass 19272 tested with error "critical runtime error 502 in OnInit function (array out of range, module Experts\NC_mZZ3\nc_MPL_mZZ3_1.05.ex5, file nc_MPL_mZZ3_1.05.mq5, line 167, col 65)" in 0:00:00.000

on this line of code

for(int i = ArraySize(indicators); i >= 0; i--) delete netMLP[i];

while none of these errors occurs during a single test?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

OOP questions in MQL5

A100, 2020.09.24 13:05

Make a Method a Template and Access it

class A {
template<typename T>
void f( T ) {}
};
void OnStart()
{
        A а;
        а.f(0); //нормально
}

 

Error on the site: Insert code and then immediately highlight the code fragment in colour

Result: code disappears

Browser: Opera

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