Errors, bugs, questions - page 2854
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Have you given any technical details to be understood or reproduced?
Questions without details are almost always left without our attention.
Renat, can I ask you a question about the indicator? At the first pass (prev_calculate==0) is the indicator obliged to load the history without any gaps between the bars?
Now I often encounter situations when during the next pass to the right part of the chart the bars are loaded additionally. Roughly speaking - on the first pass of the indicator in the time array from OnCalcvulate the latest date is 2020.09.16, and on the second tick it is today's date.
Renat, may I ask you a question about the indicator? At the first pass (prev_calculate==0) is the indicator obliged to load the history without gaps between the bars?
Now I often catch situations when during the next pass to the right part of the chart the bars are loaded additionally. Roughly speaking, in the first pass of the indicator in the time array of OnCalcvulate, the latest date is 2020.09.16, but on the second tick it is today's date.
What do you mean by "must load"? To initiate data synchronization process on request - yes, it must. Prepare the data BEFORE the "first pass" - no.
Read reference:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/timeseries_access
Replace this nonsense
with this nonsense.
This has nothing to do with the question. And if you decided to be clever, I have two questions for you Why do I need zeros in the indicator buffer? My way is more reliable, tested, why should I use yours with non-guaranteed results?
Is there any way to make any number of input parameters in a program or any number of enums in an enum with the directives #define, #ifndef and others
type of
and at compile time it creates
enum E{ param1, //text 1 param2, //text 2 param3, //text 3 ... param9 //text 9 };
This has nothing to do with the question at all. And if you decided to be clever, I have two questions for you Why do I need zeros in the indicator buffer? My way is more reliable, tested, why should I use yours with non-guaranteed results?
Then replace it with this.
I thought you'd know how to replace the zeros.
That's exactly the point of the question. First, your loop is disastrously slow. Second, your condition is not always satisfied when it's needed. Replace it and see the result. And then I'll get smarter.
There is no withdrawal/replenishment data on the Growth chart in the Signals statistics (delayed by several hours). However, the Balance/Assets charts show this data.
Synchrony would be desirable.
If there is more than one picture in one forum post, you have to click on each one to see the full screen pictures.
It would be better if you could switch between them LEFT/RIGHT. This is especially useful when you want to compare the pictures with each other.
Two questions.
After several optimisations, a tab is stuck.
All of them closed, but this one won't close. I hope that after restarting the terminal it can be closed after all....
P.S. This tab is gone after restarting the terminal.
Question two.
Why during optimization an error pops up
on this line of code
while none of these errors occurs during a single test?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
OOP questions in MQL5
A100, 2020.09.24 13:05
Make a Method a Template and Access it
Error on the site: Insert code and then immediately highlight the code fragment in colour
Result: code disappears
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